CBO: Higher deficit, stronger growth due to recent legislation

The agency has updated its 2017 projections to reflect a new economic landscape.
0:31 | 04/10/18

Transcript for CBO: Higher deficit, stronger growth due to recent legislation
And so we're news this morning by the US deficit that is expected to surpass one trillion dollars much sooner. Then estimated the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the deficit will permanently climb over the trillion dollar mark in 20/20. That's who years sooner than previous reports. It blames that kind Monday of Republican tax cut plan and the massive spending bill that was just passed by congress. The report also says the nation's death will spike from 22 trillion to 33 trillion dollars in the next decade.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

