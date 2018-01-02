Transcript for CDC director resigns over her 'financial interests' in tobacco companies

That's flu season rages on the CDC is now without its director doctor Brenda FitzGerald has resigned after the website political revealed her investment in tobacco stocks. The possible conflict of interest. Time now for a look at your weather this Thursday morning. And you cold front is dumping fresh snow on parts of the midwest and Great Lakes with an Arctic blast set to move in right behind it later this weekend. That'll push the snow showers into the east with accumulations expected. From New York all the way up to Boston and temperatures in the meantime are dividing the nation with the northern half largely seen typical. February 1 temperatures and ever went south of Kansas and Washington enjoying more spring like temperatures today. But the ground hot we'll tell us tomorrow the winters antics.

