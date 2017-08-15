-
Now Playing: Trump greeted by protesters on his return to Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: The Note: Special primary day in the USA
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump faces backlash in the wake of Charlottesville protest
-
Now Playing: Trump's response to the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia
-
Now Playing: Trump condemns white supremacists, neo-Nazis amid criticism
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump condemns hate groups after backlash to Charlottesville remarks
-
Now Playing: Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for remarks on Charlottesville attack
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump facing criticism from 'many sides' for Charlottesville remarks
-
Now Playing: Anthony Scaramucci gives first interview after short stint in the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash for refusing to call out hate groups for Charlottesville violence
-
Now Playing: Ben Rhodes slams President Trump on North Korea: 'We should not be manufacturing a crisis'
-
Now Playing: Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci takes your questions
-
Now Playing: Vega: Trump 'has yet to offer a full rebuke' of Charlottesville 'even in the face of near universal condemnation'
-
Now Playing: Scaramucci: Bannon's 'toleration' of white nationalism is 'inexcusable'
-
Now Playing: Scaramucci on what's next after White House firing
-
Now Playing: White House National Security Adviser on Charlottesville: 'Any attack to incite fear is terrorism'
-
Now Playing: Scaramucci: White House firing 'was meant to happen'
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
-
Now Playing: Scaramucci: Bannon's 'influence is a snag on the president'