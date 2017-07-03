Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone or health care

While speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, suggested that low-income Americans made need to make a choice between buying a new cellphone and purchasing health care.
1:36 | 03/07/17

