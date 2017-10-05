Transcript for Champion of compromise in House GOP health care bill, Rep. Tom MacArthur, takes a beating at constituent town hall

You are and. Guys if you let me answer the question I promise we'll get all of these issues. But I yet the clash. If you are in any of those insurance programs. But I just describe. Pre existing conditions it's not much fight this bill if you are anti individual market. Which is seven per sat at the US population here in the individual market. Then there's this question. What you have are rated as it is my concern after thirty years in insurance. I am watching an insurance market that is collapsing and here's why it's collapse. Oh. Yeah yeah. A. The haven't heard. Get hurt much of my answer at all because the answer the answer is a little bit more than that. Let me handset the question. The answer the question. If you're in the individual market. You have coverage today. And here's what's happening in that market. Premiums. And deductibles have increased all over the all over the country said that agree that many people. Many people who are dropping out. Boat. Here's Joan. It's showing disrespect to you. Neighbors who want to actually hear planes. It's not right. It is not right folks. Fox. Votes this debate. This raging. This debate is raging all over the country. That we can't talk to each other civilly. About these issues. You can disagree with me all you want just give me a few moments to track him. Pre existing conditions it or in individual mark. It's going through right now. An adverse selection where helping people are rob out sicker people are staying in. I want to say that mark but if you did not mean if we do not. Insurers will continue to prop it cannot survive op compact single Payer. That that's an alternative that some people want a comeback that. I'm just telling you right now. That the individual market people who don't get their insurance from their jobs or Medicare or Medicaid or BA or tried their military strike yet. Those people. Well not able to find insurance policy is we don't. And that is what prompted me act and what I have proposed. By amendment. Is that in that market. If states want to enhance flexibility. To try to bring rates down more people which we're. Is where these waivers exit that is the only place staked it and they only exist. Or people that have not had continuous coverage in the individual market who have a condition like your spare. At it is a lot of people and for those people but those people. Let let me just finish that those. This this part up at 7% this individual market. Have a preexisting condition wept not happened that have not had continuous coverage because if you stay in short. I ought now sure ever rate you different. Anybody else that's. Is there. That's in the bill that doesn't change this bill it does not change. It's only it's only if you've had a gap in coverage and fit that group but people. Piper I said that the states in the amendment you had not. You can not do anything different. Pre existing conditions unless you create a risk pool for that very group of people to protect. There aren't we set us right. Burton that we stand aside 138. Billion dollars. Credit that but that's that's set up but people. That's pissed at. I'm sure we're gonna come back if companies don't want to play that it went. Yes right here. Like way to provide. I am Kimberly Stewart an exit from well number one a few residents who bravely. And it regards to rest at. It's we think he had been a pander. We beat have a pattern. That most people who are investigating and it seemed to be hit by year. Do you support and ended hitting the group. Hectic day in crack. So sit directs a comedy got fired lasted less than a bank desperate. I view my view right now is. FBI it's still got some work to do when their investigation while the senate and House Intelligence Committee. Ours no. There are still investigating. I am not. This is the first FBI director that was fired Bill Clinton fire him do. Which would you like. Enter to the government's quest. I'm not gonna talk via you have to decide if you want an answer your questions. I'm not gonna fight and I'm not gonna talk over you. I'm gonna hit your questions. And yet to decide what you're gonna respect one another way it's gonna a moment. Annoyance. Let's quiet island. Yet there's no not yet. By coming here. I'm Lorraine buying anything from morrow sent. That we're town meeting and you had the same hands. With sorry morrow and I was in the parking lot outside trying straining to hear. And I believe you at the same answer that you want to wait and see what rational. Committees would do. Since then we'd seen unions track hats to accuse himself and that can make people into disarray. We've seen a senate committee. With now one full time stamp are. And they are not getting answers. To their request. For. Tried contacts. This week we've listened to a subcommittee hearing in which most of the Republicans could not bring themselves ask you one question. About us. And now we have Colby. Fight and if that isn't in not to convince you that the legislature can not do this and it's. What specifically. Unique seat. You're right. Be chairmen. The House Intelligence Committee it repeats itself. But that investigation is now continuing in a bipartisan. That senate. The senate share. The senate chair and the ranking member have all publicly declared that they're working closely together on their investment in public place. So you asked I wanna say. I went I went to the result of there to catch. Okay. You ask that Hines show. There about the question. First artist to thank come and he veterans in the room. For their service for. But it's. But if you could stand here today and a frequent. Please congressman. A prominent partner. I'm here as I'm concerned citizen my concern that I have a precedent that praises Vladimir Putin. Haters around the world. I'm concerned that I have a president that attacks the free press calls in the had to be of the people. Part. Concerned because I have a president that attacks the independent and it's of the judiciary when have a ruling that doesn't go his black. I am concerned that I have a president says the rules of our government are archaic. I have also concern I have resident who did not know American history. Why. Yeah wasn't fired amid investigating him. I am also concerned there is something mentally wrong with bottles off. Okay. Okay. I. Why don't you needed Margaret. Not a strong is not. But Republican congressman Donald Sloan is an all or very. It's the greatest threat in our democracy our lifeline. Like Wesley that you duke. How long are Euro at your belt Republicans going to bad this American nightmare. Okay. Okay. It was fun it's fun. Don't know I'd I wanted to as the Rupert bought. Tonight that's not that's held up dialogue goes. That dialogue right. I love. Means that I get a response no getting absolutely no respect back let me at the bad ball but the mental. Well to having come here to if and president. At qwest. I can't answer your questions. To tell you. What I think what I'm you know that's what I came in where I hear your anger. And I hear all of the angst in this realm but. But. But when I drive. Across the pine barons therapy. Nice day. But do you except. What do you accept that for every one of you. You there's somebody else that totally disagree. I. Until another question he wanted to spot. To honor its yes I do. What is it going to take congressman what does it take you and your fellow Republicans just open your right to realize what's go. We need Ed in the depended. Prosecutor we've seen how bipartisan select committee to investigate this wedding and open your hot wheels. Why dot you don't know what's going on you know. Whether you're designed to meet American and not a politician. I hear you but there aren't quotes about the people who don't see it. Not only talk to some other bit. Let's well. You get what they got a question really come back it has. Shut up about let's be fed up to him. If I. Barrett up at Jack in answer completely enough ice or ice war. And note that. Went. I see. I stay. When I see what I believe violate that I act but right now. Right now we at a rate at three. Ropes castigating this and I think we owe them a chance to question and or John. Or. I'm mining town Rosenthal. A look into the excitement on my name's Alan Rosenthal first ones. Yeah. A Columbus figures. I I I wanna say in spite of all the craziness going to hear most of them. You work and congress are not to be and it's coming to materially this. It also asked other people. And I am a lifelong. Democrat. Please show some respect. So that we can get something going here now apple it's ask since you vote human. The issue that'll. But it answers questions. So in the dialogue some Connolly. Okay. So from what I saw my view on this for months that you. If I'm wrong but it only shows. The pace law authority. Issue what do you mean. You. I don't understand. What it days. Republicans and ones that don't yet. Perhaps you can do better than what 2% other Americans and notes and I don't I don't get. You're with its view minorities such. That you ports that it's you know issues but what. My question how did it ask your conscience allow rape to be considered a preexisting condition for thing. We just sit and silence to protect their affordable health care how the. First any. Any woman but suffered. Rape or domestic violence. It's there's nobody in this room I don't care what party you're opening in this room. At that want to do everything. Second. Secondly. Secondly get have to listen to me. You can go to the New York Times the Washington Post neither of which is eight bastion of conservative thought. And you'll find all of those papers in the last week completely. Blocked this notion that it's built. Women. That at that rate they're subject that's but it's great. And he considered a preexisting condition which then allows insurance companies to charge them up to 30% more or what women. Mean to choose between a portable insurance injustice. First definition of oppression. First they'll. Luck. Elsewhere the health care law elsewhere specifically. Deals with Brit that the ethnic violence rate issues but one effort to get Batman. I offered specifically sense that there can be no gender its spare change. And at and thirdly if you if you'll just don't look at the two perspectives page eight all. This is the hysteria. This is that this area that makes people let's. It on the third that. Discrimination dependence practice there is what word is that amendment but let there can't. That he. There is don't discriminate based on him. There is no. There is now that's true too but there but not gender and both directions. There is no there is no. Discrimination. At somebody it's that subject of that there can be no. Increasing or if it's true that race can be considered pre existing condition is that true. Yes they're now yes they're not yes or no you cannot be charged or because. I was in. Answer to this one west. Just then the rain. Yes you know be considered a pre existing in this you cannot be denied coverage or charged or. You mentioned Medicaid as a program that was. Don't up costs which actually dollars. A guy admitting your own party senator Rob Portman from Ohio. One of his concerns with the bill. Was that he's Medicaid roll backs. We're gonna really be devastating to programs that combat EO Buick crisis. And I I guess tonight I commend you for your work and it's your passion about its major problem with our district especially on the others I've known. And other help I don't mean as I really don't mean that as a joke I mean at respectfully and it's a serious problem a picket funerals on on the like. I promise. But it medicate roll backs are gonna hurt something useful passionate about. How do you reconcile this program at cutting Medicaid when people in your own party argue that will dramatically hurt. The war on this quickly terrible crisis residents of that thinks only there. That's simple answer to that is I don't I averaged it Rob Portman is concerned. This bill Dotson. Produced anybody mitigate. Doesn't it doesn't. That's not what it what it ain't what it does is set what it does it stay in the states. As were approaching his we're heading toward a trillion dollar spent says that the states. You have to participate. Getting it rip on this cost. Get folks please let me trying to be patient too but if I'm asked a question and you just keep shouting out. Just let me try. What this what the bill does is sense to the states. We will give you eight per capita. Based on today's cost per capita charge. Allowance for Medicaid and will indexes don't follow it for medical inflation. But we're not going to give an open checkbook because right now. Right now the State's pay less than 13 of the lots to Medicaid across the country. And the cost of skyrocketing. Rocketed to the point where it's putting at risk the people that need and what this does I believe. What this does is puts pressure on states. To do tort reform. It do fee for service reform that get medical cost down to bring down its Sheen who opted out it says to the states. You're not getting help checkbook you've got to be a participant in bringing the cost. That's what the savings come from.

