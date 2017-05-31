Transcript for Chelsea Clinton says her mother's election loss was 'unexpected blessing'

The unexpected blessing has been all the time we have been able to spend together as a family, and Charlotte is obsessed with Peter rabbit, and a couple of weekends ago, we planted a garden, and seeing my mother and father dig in the dirt with my daughter. It was such an unforeseen gift that my daughter was giving me to see my parents in that way because although I'm sure that we did that as a child because my mother told me. We planted tomatoes and pa tunias. I don't remember that. Because it was political? No, but because I was 3. Since then as a child, you had to witness them in politics mostly. No. I mean, my memories as a kid are, you know, my parents coming to my dance recitals or my choir recitals or helping with my science homework. Which is wonderful. Our grandparents, like, they treat the grand kids in ways you would never experience yourself. Unbelievable. I think my husband is 1 of 11. Oh, wow. I know. My mother-in-law has a brood of grand kids. She is still standing. She is. Amazingly. Amazingly. When we told her, you know, we were expecting our first child, she was to excited that our first child wouz going to join the family. My parents acted as if the whole universe had shifted. Yes. It's great they have this teamen to my husband's side and now they really are shifting the universe for my parents. That's a great blessing. Let's shift gears to politics. Your mom claimed, and was asked in an interview about the election. She said if it weren't for Comey's interference, and Russia's interference, she would likely be president. Her supporters wanted to see more from her, and take personal responsibility for voters' trust issues and the democratic party not having a great ground game in some states and messaging so they could fix the problem moving forward. Has she changed her mind about how to approach this topic to kind of ease her supporters' worries and maybe facilitate growth for the party in the future? Jedediah, a lot of questions in there. My mother has talked about this herself. He is working on a book now about the election. I had the privilege of campaigning in so many states for her, and I met so many of the remarkable organizers and volunteers and as she said, you know, she is never going to blame her team. She had an amazing team of

