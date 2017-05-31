Chelsea Clinton weighs in on Kathy Griffin debate

More
Clinton said, "I hope we can all least agree that it's never funny to joke about violence toward anyone, and particularly in this political climate, toward our president."
0:32 | 05/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chelsea Clinton weighs in on Kathy Griffin debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47751154,"title":"Chelsea Clinton weighs in on Kathy Griffin debate","duration":"0:32","description":"Clinton said, \"I hope we can all least agree that it's never funny to joke about violence toward anyone, and particularly in this political climate, toward our president.\"","url":"/Politics/video/chelsea-clinton-weighs-kathy-griffin-debate-47751154","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.