Chris Christie rebuffed attempting to pass through a Newark airport gate access area he used as governor

More
Chris Christie has only been the ex-governor of New Jersey for two days but he has already felt the loss of at least one perk of the job.
0:24 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Christie rebuffed attempting to pass through a Newark airport gate access area he used as governor
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is learning what it's like. To be a civilian again police say he was turned back from a special access area after trying to bypass a TSA security checkpoint. Officials say Christie was then taken to be regular entrance the Christie responded on Twitter saying. It was airport police that led him and his security detail to the wrong entrance will be and he denies that he was trying to bypass security and go through the entrance he used as governor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52460053,"title":"Chris Christie rebuffed attempting to pass through a Newark airport gate access area he used as governor","duration":"0:24","description":"Chris Christie has only been the ex-governor of New Jersey for two days but he has already felt the loss of at least one perk of the job.","url":"/Politics/video/chris-christie-rebuffed-attempting-pass-newark-airport-gate-52460053","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.