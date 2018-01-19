Transcript for Chris Christie rebuffed attempting to pass through a Newark airport gate access area he used as governor

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is learning what it's like. To be a civilian again police say he was turned back from a special access area after trying to bypass a TSA security checkpoint. Officials say Christie was then taken to be regular entrance the Christie responded on Twitter saying. It was airport police that led him and his security detail to the wrong entrance will be and he denies that he was trying to bypass security and go through the entrance he used as governor.

