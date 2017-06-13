Transcript for Chuck Schumer mocks Trump cabinet meeting in tweet

The president has declared himself one of the most productive presidents ever. The first meeting of the president's full cabinet turned into a complete love fest each member took turns lavishing praise on their boss. As he smiled and nodded in approval and agree. Greatest privilege of my life it's to serve. As vice president. The president is keeping his word here people what an incredible honored is 22. Oh lead the department helped him services at this pivotal time under your leadership it's gonna be years Stewart of our public plan. Generator. Energy dominance and deeply honored thank you thinking this country. Our senior staff. I'm Mr. President we things were the opportunity and blessing me you've given us serve your agenda. For serve as a CIA director and find. The president responded in kind treating finally held our first full cabinet meeting today with his great team we can restore American prosperity and bring real change to DC. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked the whole thing. Tweeting. Great meeting today with the best death in the history of the world any posted this food. Lucy have we do on the Sunday shows yesterday. Your town with her ex were right message. Michelle have my hair look coming into the gym this morning you great hair nobody has better yeah and we are further I just wanna say thanks you. Opportunity for us it's. That's a little bit of rolling alone some shaved definitely. We mean by that minority leader there of the president's what is getting a live there in Washington.

