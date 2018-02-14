Transcript for How do non-citizens pay taxes in the United States?

Let's check out this one on this is adding we hear a lot. That. Hogan wrote its task about taxes and being a legal citizen and this Cindy here a lot right that is best you're talking about doctor recipients are dreamers as a lot of people call them that they paying their taxes for years and years. How does that even happen I heard so much I was and he venture I knew the answer. We went to the source and look to that check out what the IRS has to say. So there's something called an IA TI and an individual taxpayer identification. Number so yes if you're not a US citizen you don't. Have a Social Security number. Which are granted instead to that you can pay taxes. Is this it's a number that the IRS issued to you it is your number alone and you can legally pay taxes with it. It doesn't give you any additional authorization is and allow you to do anything else or change your status here it basically says look you being here you've been earning money. You want to pay taxes here here's how you can legally do so and it's not just for undocumented. Residents as you'd. Probably imagine in this context of the conversation or I think about it if you're. A French national or a Chinese national and you own a business here and that business makes money here you've still got to pay taxes here to you can use something. Like an IT I end to file your taxes legally says that hopefully answers that question. Let's see if we can get one more and hair. Men. What about the parents and dreamers this is something came up from someone else as well still. Look you may have heard about something called the top program right talk on doc deferred action for child at a rivals. There was something called. Stop that was created in 2014. That was deferred action for parents of Americans a lawful permanent residents. And here's what we found out from the government to paint and its treatment back element that because we stopped hearing about it after it was introduced a little. November of when he fourteen. Then President Obama announced that they were gonna begin accepting applications. For this program does is basically for parents. Of undocumented. Children themselves the parts are also document it who also met all of these criteria right. And then they lay out how you can apply. Coming out where to apply the look at this line here they say they're not accepting requests that this time they're preparing to launch the program in mid to late may of that year that would have been too when he fourteen. Here's that we. Basically the program went into a legal quagmire right challenges arose especially after the implementation of doc two years earlier. Stop by never got off the ground it got stuck in the courts it made its way all the way up to the Supreme Court and they couldn't reach a decision. And they basically never got it in the works in the top administration came in and basically cut it off Japanese and it didn't exist anymore so with. Implemented as an idea that this is certainly we can provide some sort of protection for the parents of the people that we are working to buy protection for. That this specific example this idea. Never got off the ground so in answer to your question. What about those parents. There there is the right now there doesn't seem to be a plan for parents dreamers talk recipients. Right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.