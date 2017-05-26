-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Clinton slams Trump during speech at Wellesley College
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation: Could focus shift to Kushner?
-
Now Playing: Reading President Trump's body language
-
Now Playing: Trump's tough talks with NATO
-
Now Playing: Greg Gianforte wins Montana special election day after assault charge
-
Now Playing: Republican Greg Gianforte delivers victory speech after winning Montana special election
-
Now Playing: Trump scolds NATO member nations
-
Now Playing: Candidate for Congress allegedly body slams reporter
-
Now Playing: 'What You Need to Know Today': Joe Lieberman and the Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld surprises Air Force major with promotion
-
Now Playing: 5 Air Force veterans reunite after extraordinary 2004 mission in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Has the news media become a scapegoat?
-
Now Playing: House Republicans dodge on what they think of Greg Gianforte
-
Now Playing: Montana GOP candidate allegedly body-slams reporter
-
Now Playing: Voters head to polls for Montana special election
-
Now Playing: Greg Gianforte: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: 'Common Sense With Matt Dowd'
-
Now Playing: Trump and Macron cap meeting with lengthy handshake
-
Now Playing: Trump holds meetings with NATO and EU leaders.