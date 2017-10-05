Transcript for Cokie Roberts on latest developments in Comey firing

On an about here in New York so look less than 24 hours after president trump. Fired his FBI director James -- the details are coming out fast and furiously over one ticket that act and try to provide some context here. Stick with us because we have none other than ABC's Cokie Roberts down in Washington who's gonna help us understand a little bit better what exactly is happening in America today. Cook up an attribute it was hard to explain what's happening in America that there is it is and it's really something we haven't seen before it is it's really indeed something that you did something we haven't seen before but let a lot of people have been dipping back into yesterday try to figure out of context of what's happening and we learned Athens. From the path after the firing of director Lee. Searches and mentioned Saturday night massacre on Twitter. When app to out this forcefully backed President Nixon but he or FBI directors it. He didn't he had the same intention which rose to shut down the investigation. Clearly what was happening that this Saturday night massacre when. President Nixon fired these special prosecutor will have. Directed the attorney general to fire the special prosecutor rich city attorney general refused to do. And resign the deputy attorney general refused to do. And resign news after the solicitor general Robert Bork to fire the special prosecutor. But the intention was to say Richard Nixon felt that the Watergate investigation. That the special prosecutor. Was conducting was getting too close for comfort and it is clear from what has happened cents to act of currently was fired yesterday. That that was the same intention. On the part of that trust administration. The fact is is that all last night all today. Trump spokespeople. Have been saying shut down in Russian investigation time for it to be over it's ridiculous shut it. Now the differences that they are likely to succeed Richard Nixon did not. And one point of clarification Ferris Sanders took that messaging a little bit further to say their last night she was saying its highest move on today she said. We'd like to see it done just done quickly let's get through this already so be so weekend that move on. But to Nixon for a second this is not the first time that people have accused president from. Of being nixonian. And in the parade of. And he was actually meeting we Henry Kissinger. Today do you see. You can't make that right I think that's fit but we're talking about Richard Nixon and any and Marxist secretary of state. Which which makes it was coming and it's risky. And getting rich exit to resign. I don't think he's gonna play that down the but it was unsettling. To see patches Kissinger but this. Question Far East ash and asked. In the Oval Office shortly way and and shaking up residents and refuse to see. Elected democratically elected leaders Germany. So it is all. Scary and disturbing to and before. We. X. I wish list he wasn't me. Because spells prosecutor as Jaworski who was just his dogged. As such acts and it's serious it's investigations. Special Watergate. Committee. A judge who was looking at all. Of them. I just. And Mary Mary determined to learn. And you have a probing press. How. Actors the only one that is operative this situation is the probe that's. It's most of his presidency. And the press. Wouldn't K. In an instance like this can there be a special prosecutor will there be at special prosecutor. I would doubt very very seriously that there will be a special prosecutor but it would take is for the the Justice Department to name one. But I can't imagine that happening I think the most likely thing to come out of offices that. President trouble succeed in shutting down an investigation. Into the Kremlin's. Meddling and our elections. To let's talk about the one instance of precedent we do have when it comes to an FBI director. Leaving mid term. President Clinton did fire William Sessions as his FBI director are there any similarities between what happens back in the mid ninety's and what happened yesterday. Now. And it ended activist and I don't question I plan on it what happened and listen questions about. About how missed sanctions had spent money. Problems inside the FBI. It had nothing to do was an ongoing investigation. This is much more closely can. The president this clearly felt that the investigation. Is getting too. Two I'm comfortable and quiet to foresee. And the statement from the deputy attorney general's residence saying it had to do with Hillary Clinton's emails. It's just not credible. Coty picture years. Do you think this is we're currently in some kind of constitutional crisis when you look at the actions taken by the president and the potential. Repercussions. Are well. It's what we're which certainly. Is me and aggregation of the constitution. The constitution. Calls for separation. Plan the ideas. The judiciary nor that time news. Is doing anything to check the president's power is very much against the spears. Of the founders and the constitution. What it leaves a crisis. Is up to the congress the judiciary handle it. Mike s.'s Atlantis meekly accept. Well some of those members of congress shall play a role in helping to confirm who over the next FBI director will be right and in the process. After. Yes yes as as it is true from any government positions but as you know. Earlier this year. The as you know it was actually and the last congress when the Democrats were. In control and wanted to. Get through president Obama's appointments that they change the rules of the senate and said that for a presidential appointments. That you you can't filibuster agency on the 851 votes Republicans have fifty to. Cooking for people watching and trying to keep up with a hole of the details of streaming out every single day what you think is the single. He gets take away for the average American now they're trying to understand what's happening. I think it's important from where every American. To understand that the idea. That a hostile foreign government. Interfered in our election is no question about that according to all of the intelligence agencies. And apparently energy and it feared to try to. Work to the benefit of one candidate. Is a very very serious matter. Have T. Suggests. Lackadaisical. Sense oh what what differences. Why shouldn't we just move on why should re. Pay attention to justice. Is really. Just not taking seriously something that is theories theories you can support treasure you can support president trump. And still say you have to have this investigation. It has nothing to do with supporting or not supporting him. It has to do with supporting the rule of law and keeping a hostile foreign government from getting into our election system. Cokie Roberts thank you so much for joining folic that this could really serious well. And thanks to you for watching us I'll remember you can always go to abcnews.com. For more thanks for joining us I'm on an Abbas the accuracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.