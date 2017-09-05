Transcript for Comey overstated number of emails forwarded by Huma Abedin

I just I got handed some quotes here who wanted to make sure we get this correct he was asked about general plan as written studies pointed out is that they don't want to smear the president doesn't want a smear. A good man's name but the pivot point when it comes to Sally Yates is on for several of us follow up questions was. Look it was clear that she won in a position with in the Clinton administration. Was clear that she was an Obama appointee it was a pivot away from the issues. Do we think we'll get more clarification from the White House because it doesn't look like these questions are going away. Now in certainly he didn't really offer any concrete tangible answer as to why the president waited. Eighteen days but instead. Turned to trying to attack Sally Yates I wrote down some of those quotes as well political appointee. Political opponent Obama appointee strong supporter of Hillary Clinton the only evidence that he had to offer that was that it was widely rumored that she might be a part. Hillary Clinton's a Department of Justice had she want but we don't actually know if there's any truth to so the White House is certainly going to continue to face questions. About this eighteen day delay and and why the president waited for sale will. Are at a site about and other developing story at big one today we are now learning ABC has reported. That the FBI director James combing in his testimony on May third before a Senate Judiciary Committee. Overstated the number of emails it looks as if whom out of dean was boarding to a Friday email. Server and the well they director director co. Only sat at that hearing last week that there are hundreds and thousands of emails that Anthony Weiner had received from his wife whom avid presumably to print. For viewing by the secretary of state and at some of these included classified information. And our colleagues dollar on the beat including Jon Karl is in the room today asking about it. Our reporting that in fact that was eight and a pretty big misstatement that. In fact there were only a few emails that that were specifically boarded the Anthony Weiner that included some information that was later deemed to be classified that is not at all the impression. That that director homey left the public and the congress with and the debate now going on inside the FBI's how to set that record straight talk most on Capitol Hill. Does that have been no formal notification. I was at a White House and staying away from this story a few moments ago at the briefing today but clearly this is a problem for an FBI director is held himself up as the person. To whom truth and days straight forward speaking is so important for his reputation. And it does nothing to quell the fears and the concerns of Clinton align folks and Democrats. Who say the director called me as an unfair to their side this is a pretty big error that pretty much needs to be corrected quickly. Let's not forget it was those emails discovery of those Nina led him to get back press conference just days before the election. That has been the subject of so many lines of questioning and some of these testimonies recently so it is going to be following up on that go to abcnews.com. For more has that story develops.

