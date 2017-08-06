Transcript for Comey recounts 'uncomfortable' conversations with President Trump

There is another part of mr. Toomey testimony that stood out to me it struck me as a little bit odd in the testimony prepared she didn't deliver. Earlier but we know that he said he thought his one of the dinner meetings would be dinner meeting. With mr. trump with an effort by the president. To form some kind of patronage. Relationship and he went into a little bit di tale about why he thought the president might want that tell me a little bit about that what you made it back. Well I think the circumstances he laid it out trying to describe what it's like in his own head. And why the president would. Wanna be one on one like that at that time put him in position essentially were asking to keep his job you did not yet BI director is a unique position in government. It is confirmed by the senate works in the executive branch but it's confirmed for that ten year term. Because the idea is to no matter what be able to span between different presidencies not beholden to any one individual. Not like a Supreme Court with a lifetime appointment because you catch fire the FBI director. But that was part of the reforms that were put in place forty years go to try to remove the politics it seem to director combing. That trump was acting as if he needed that loyalty to note that in Ewing wanted it's that way. James call me to ask for it and it appears you passport to the conversations that happen. Is as late as the spring. That it's it seems like president not felt like he had that loyalty play that thing that we had referred to. On the that that I like is important understanding abides of the team only this you can question that in effect he said many thought that could be wrong about the motivations. But that's how was interpreted to him I feel like the content to those meetings is so important understanding. What actually happened what president folks intent. The contents of those meetings and the contents of those and memos be compact to those again and again and again. What you think the chances are we Steve apps. Well I think the memos themselves will become public at some point. I'm curious to know about the match and Asians now because the congressional committees. Don't have them we know that they were copies that were shared by his friend that bit you at Columbia University. I would rookie Celeste copies Mueller would have copies but he's on his own time line the fact that Colby says sure release that it doesn't put any water under any obligation. I wonder if they're gonna hold back now to see what evidence the White House parties to they have memos and forced to they have tapes of these conversations because. They are description of these conversations very much at odds with our director moment today. Back here in New York mayor Rawlings Blake. In the list of things that stood out to me it's weird and follow up question and that led this meeting on February 14 at the Oval Office which stricter will meet with there. Along with live other colleagues and then president trump asked everyone to leave except mister coney and then that I want to talk about my. I don't understand what would happen I don't understand what the most generous explanation that he. And as you saw the Republicans who are doing their best to comport themselves to make any of this seem reasonable. He couldn't come up with that reason and that was some of the things that they were trying to gloss over. There's no reason why you would ask everyone to leave and let you wanted the person that you were talking to could be put in the position of it he said he sent. Situation. And I think call me read it right. And he started to be he had already started to document that things that had been happening call me. Was answering the question that everyone is asking why what was the motivation what was what was is really all about and he's telling you why. He's saying the president wanted me to beg for my job. The president said that he won it loyalty and what he didn't feel he was getting it. This is what happened he is answering the why. And I'm curious if the Republicans are going to continue this. That you can mean generous. Interpretation. The fact is leaving for them or they're going to start asking those same questions. Why you know Alex mentioned in his commentary what if trump is telling the truth. And he has nothing to do with Russia let's just asked another question what if he's not. What if he's not telling truth in how far will. Those members of congress Democrats and Republicans go to answer that question what if he's not telling the truth. What does that mean to our democracy to our country to the office the president not just here in this country you know I've a thirteen year old daughter I hate this to me that she's. That that that the president the country now is someone who we can't trust. That they're telling the truth what does that mean it is in cook in the world sent that we have a president whose veracity even by his strongest supporters it is called into question. I think that's something those members of congress down in DC you're gonna try to get to the bottom of along with the special counsel.

