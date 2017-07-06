Transcript for Comey releases opening statement ahead of hearing

AC president trump in Cincinnati Ohio delivering remarks about infrastructure and health care. He is in Ohio but he's at this center a lot of news coming out of Washington. He today had there injustice second to bring you up to speed on the latest headlines. All the news happening there today and if your preview of some more upbeat news happening tomorrow hey guys I'm on an about life in New York. Let me species of my friends think I'm in the DC bureau for ABC news. Rick Klein our political director joins us right now Mary Alice parks is also there in the DC bureau. Over on Capitol Hill Josh Haskell going to be hanging out with us and telling us what's happening there and are let signs will be with us. On the White House north lawn and I think we have Rick with us with love to go to him next talk a little bit. About some of the many many have a Hines coming out of Washington today I eat into their act. Teoma yeah another another busy day but tomorrow's anything more fun solo certificate nicely. I didn't do my best let's let's talk about the news coming straight from the president himself today this isn't naming and waiting on for awhile. He announced this morning and that he's gonna be nominating Christopher ray at his new pick to beat the FBI as director what do you know about Chris wrapped. Well we know that the president decided to announce this without telling anyone a Capitol Hill or even his own step up our. Colleague Jon Karl reported at other staffers at the White House work who believes named to find out more about him. He is a career prosecutor is out routes the Justice Department go back to date George W. Bush Ara. He was also Chris Christie's attorney during the bridge gate scandal so it's been pointed out that he has some some. Experience dealing with scandals experience dealing with the federal government also experience. Dealing with very powerful and strong willed bosses so this is a recommendation. We're told came from Chris Christie. In and someone that that the president appears at this woken up today decided he wanted to name a lot of people point out the timing of this conspicuous. Given the fact that teams comb his testimony is tomorrow the guy fired less than a month ago. And we are gonna get to come in just the second I can tell rickets chopping at the but the talk about that. But listen once ray has been nominated he then goes at some point before the senate for confirmation hearing let's head over to Capitol Hill now. Josh Haskell has been there following some of the action happening today. Outside of the hearing room where the Senate Intelligence Committee at put together deputy big names in the intelligence community. As completed talk about phys right but they ended up talking a lot more. About James homey and president trump Josh give us highlights. That's correct on Republicans asked some questions about fights but everything quickly shifted. To the rusher probe. UF former FBI director Komi and then not just Democrats Republicans were being greets you at. Those chiefs of the intelligence community they didn't really answer the questions. Didn't really need an answer them at all I mean to be honest if you we are sitting in there and just looking at some of the reactions on people's faces where. We heard over and over again. I'm not at liberty to talk about the conversations I've had with president trump this is all surrounding on that those questions about whether president trump asked those. Heads the intelligence community specifically to head of the to trump campaign. And this is something that they. Said that yes you know at one point we have had these conversations with the president trumpet they wouldn't say. That he tried to push back or if there was any type of involvement on his part. They kind of just wouldn't talk about it in this public session there is a closed session so maybe we'll learn more later today. I think we're waiting to see out what comes out of that session as well but Josh. These questions to some degree should have been expected right this is where all a lot of the interest on capital hit him -- is right now bipartisan. It's worth pointing out. Out what how should people read some of the reluctance of some of these intelligence and law enforcement cheese. And answering these questions. Well I think it's really important to note. That none of the questions directed the intelligence chiefs today were about classified information these were classified discussions with president trump. These were just didn't the president trying get involved. In this investigation did he want you guys to do something about it did you want you to talk to director combing do you want you to push back. And it was just something that they did not feel either comfortable addressing. Couldn't talk about and it got awkward sometimes with a lot of especially the Democrats. Senator Angus king and of course Mark Warner getting. Theory agitated Mark Warner I'm nick came to the podium after the public hearing and said I now have more questions. Then I did when I entered this hearing this morning. In so. We'll just have to wait and see whether tomorrow. Some of those questions are answered by former director called me we talked to ABC's Pierre Thomas earlier he thought the director Komi would be much more forthcoming. Tomorrow in his hearing. Compare to what they got today. That's just have to live on Capitol Hill for us thanks Josh let's head over to my colleague are let signs. He joins us from the White House north lawn are let a lot of news coming out from the White House today I want to ask you about another story about another one. A president trumps takes this with his pick to lead the Department of Justice there is some news yesterday that sort of spilling over into today. About Jeff Sessions and how his relationship with president trump. Has shifted and what do we know about that. That's right attorney general Jeff Sessions relationship with trump has certainly been in the spotlight are for the past couple months are ABC news chief White House correspondent. On that Jonathan Karl yesterday reporting that session actually offered to hand him as his resignation. If president trump. Was having problems with him over at Department of Justice you know that president trump has been privately upset about session's decision to recuse himself. From the Russian investigation. That tension continuing to play out or the next few months but. That despite sessions offering to potentially hand in that resignation the presence that he wouldn't accept and are led about. If hearing that happened earlier today have gotten any response from the White House about what was hurt. During that testimony to get the president's name was invoked several times over that here. That's right so far no response from the White House you know he's over in Ohio today trying to promote his infrastructure plan. But certainly the Colonia testimony tomorrow as well today's hearing is dominating everything as is the Russian investigation earlier this week director of legislative affairs here at the White House Marc short said that it made at stark admission. That he Russian investigation and in the controversy surrounding that is actually distracting from a lot of their legislative priorities they want to accomplish he's seen that president trump was over in Ohio today trying to tell his infrastructure plan. While everything back here in Washington was focused on Komi in Russia what to see if they abbey in response the next few hours. To that hearing earlier today. All right signs at the White House for us. Mary Alice parks over in our key figure out. Let me ask you about this Komi testimony now we've been talking about it for weeks now that we know it's going to be tomorrow starting at 10 AM eastern we'll have live coverage here. Of course but look. You know folks are already weighing in on what we could expect to hear amber and it I think we've got a preview we're going to be able to show people. In a little bit of what some of those details might be but senator Warner himself has said when it comes to the investigation is larger Russian investigation. There's a lot of smoke but there's no smoking gun in jest yet despite. All the ongoing probes do they think that the Komi testimony could yield that kind of smoking gun. You know race is a. According so far is that the economy is not prepared to take the stand and to cynically accuse the president something he's not gonna say. I believe that the president some way was trying to impede my investigation or obstructed justice. That's what we think so far based on sources that we've talked to ABC's chief White House correspondent Jon Karl had. I'm really solid reporting about what he's expected to say. You know but you also never know when he gets up there and he's pressed out will he provide more deep tells about. How exactly out of conversations between him and the president with down the kind of language the president used. I'm whether or not he draws some kind of legal immigrants and legal conclusion about what. About the words the president used as another thing but but just priest describing indeed tell any conversations describing indeed tell any memos or notes that he might. I'm have written their taken afterwards all of that can really be. Explosive it could be a big deal it's why so many people are really gearing up for that testimony. The recline overdo you know we have said his name over and over again this is the first time we're actually gonna hear from him himself. What kind of impact could police testimony happen. This is a huge moment and I'm that we've just gotten be prepared statement that that he is poised to read before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Tomorrow and I should say it would is just coming in a lot of but he tells I think need to be fleshed out but. There are some explosive things in this statement. First it can eat eat does confirm. Most of the reporting that's been out there are about the fact that he took notes about these conversations about that the number of contacts he had with the White House. And the specific idea of a loyalty pledge he said in that that it was a first dinner that he had. With what with the president and director calling January 27 is the week it is time in the White House. And he says that he interpreted this dinner. Part of the conversation was whether he wanted to stay on at the FBI he says he interpreted this. As an effort by the president to get to ask for his job which he did not think appropriate because he served an independent term. And he says the president said almost out of nowhere I need loyalty I expect loyalty. So that I. It appears to be the source of that in addition to that we have documented by director called in his opening statement multiple occasions where he writes had a conversation. With the director about trying to clear the air about the investigation. He says. Kobe says that the president it wanted to know that he wasn't the target of investigation called we told him that he wasn't specifically. The investigated. And he wanted that out and asked several times over the course of several weeks what was being done about that requested. Call me says he shared something tells of these conversations with some superiors at the Justice Department. But didn't let investigators know more bluntly or let the attorney general know about all of it because of all of that the various political connections of these are these are big. Being honking allegations by that by the director of the FBI who was fired by president trump. That get at the the potential that the president was tried to intervene in this investigation. I think it's that are let signs with us to our lads let's to get your take on that that's Rick that you know this testimony just came out this is just the prepared testimony we should. Note of course you can be taking questions as well. But I'm true White House stock is going through it does sadden everyone Al have we heard anything. From the White House about how they're preparing or what they think about James Cummings testimony. Well so partner reactions is just hitting right now that no reaction from the White House. On what color me as prepared to say but we do not that they will be watching this closely with the president. Has as a watched other hearings and other big moments closely here at the White House we'll have to see if there is any planned. Right now there's no plan for him to do directly respond on Twitter. By as we all know. President is. Theory Twitter happy at times to he client out she's watching tomorrow potentially respond. But will have to just keep an eye on in the coming days how they respond this come testimony already being released and what's coming mark. At Mary Alice park let's talk a little bit about some of that questioning he's going to face because. Look president trump himself has attacked the entire investigation. As a partisan effort by the Democrats and keep linking it back to their election loss. Have we seen both Republicans and Democrats want to get to the bottom of the spell. Absolutely and that's what we saw so much today he saw John McCain frustrated that they weep they were getting solid answers from these top intelligence officials. And over and over Republicans to. Are tired of the fact that they eighth day in and day out constant questions from reporters. About these rust rush investigations about the status of subpoenaed documents about the status of of these products. And they want they want real answers as much as Democrats. You know. That allegation that that the intelligence community is out there about what the Russian government an our Hewlett. And just this week we had a new leaked documents. Hit hit you know sort of a public sphere. A reported her and other news agency. That outlines and but incredibly clear do you tell just how far. Are US intelligence agents ink. Russian military operatives went to muddle in the U in the were down in the US elections you know really. Eat and targeting. State and local election boards targeting companies that deal with voter registration data. So Republicans are really concerned about that and they want the White House the talk about. The severity of the gravity of it too. So I think you're seeing just constant frustration at they're not getting answers about where these investigations are going they're not getting answers from the White House about how engaged. The White House is or isn't of these investigations everyone is just pleading for. For something to clear the air. Jobs house. Roll over on Capitol Hill now we know that that investigation will take up a significant portion that tomorrow's questions were sure. But you've got the testimony now we've gotten a prepared statement mr. Komi we'll deliver at a hearing tomorrow what's standing up to you from what you've seen so far. Well I definitely think is Rick set a lot of the reporting and different. Even in lines from that memo that have been circulating that we knew about it that's all going to be said by former director call me tomorrow in his opening statement. Not just the thing about loyalty but. Certain things involving Flynn I wanna just read a couple sections. For you right now dealing specifically with Flynn. Where omni. That conversation that they had behind closed doors. It coney goes line by line through what president trump told him. To kind of let things go sit that Michael Flynn was a good guy and Komi says in parentheses which we assume that people speak tomorrow. I agree he was a good guide it had contact before. But then goes on to kind of say how this all meet him and comfortable. And we're gonna hear that in his statement that's not even questions but I just want to turn for second. Is we're waiting for some of the senders from the Intel committee it looks like some of them may be coming by right now on the way to a meeting on. Of course senator Burr. Who just released. Those remarks. What's actually walk this way pat. Just to see if we can get shot. Can you tell us your thoughts on. The prepared remarks yeah. Senator bursting its not gonna make any comments until tomorrow's hearing that all taking place on our right here in the Hart senate building. Right behind those stores and we'll of course have more coverage of that as we continue to read through former director Kohn he's prepared remarks. That's going to be an incredible hearing at recline I'd love to get your take on this as were getting a sense now of how detailed. Some of mr. Komi testimony is going to be this felt like a good time to hearken back to the tweets sent by the president and which he basically threatens director Komi. Saying he better hope there are tapes of their conversations. We're pretty detailed look of what at least mr. coney thing happened in some of those private meetings now how is the president going to respond to that. House has never confirmed or denied the possibility that there are keeps up people we talked to think it's very unlikely the tapes exist of this conversation. It is an intriguing line in Colby's repair testimony when he talks about. Relaying the details of these conversations whether FBI officials and they decided it wouldn't. Go further with it in part because there was only his side of the story if there would be no other version of events. I think it'll be very relevant if there was a tape for a there was another record of the conversation anyway otherwise if this is the only real time record conversation and this is out they are as as the the kind of the based document for the conversations that are so passed any between director Tommy and president trop. This is really that's not for the White House because they eat for it portrays a president who was intensely interested not justice that's an investigation. But it don't particularly that his eight make it clear. And suggesting to that that it FBI director that his job was on the line. Connected to its ability to deliver on that that is awkward at best and obstruction of justice at worst and that I think is going to be a question for the committee members and ultimately the special counsel Bob Lawler. As he dissect what homey says in the prepared testimony. If and when he produces those memos the actual documents which are not part of his prepared testimony they're not being released as part of this. Release tomorrow. That is going to be really important is it to figure out there's another version of events of his other way to interpret some of the words. Intra another intriguing point is that call me allows in this opening statement that some of the conversations he had. With the president are open to other interpretations. Sometimes he says that the president says something kind of out of nowhere meanders around it doesn't seem to be making himself entirely clear the whole conversation about. Loyalty. It resulted in the two of them agreeing that honest loyalty. Would be this standard it director Colby would bring to that this conversations relationships with the president. So it's possible that there's another interpretation for everything it's possible that director Colby's memory is faulty it's possible that it the president would have a much different view of this fact he said as much but. As the source material this is the closest we've gotten so far to what those conversations wraps light. And now over on the White House north lawn are let signs I had left ask you about how we think some of this might land. There at the White House is worth pointing out there are some new numbers that we can share to from a new ABC news Washington Post. Poll when we're at people were asked specifically about mr. Komi testimony as it turns out 55%. Of Americans overall say that they doubt. What mr. Colby has to say so that inevitably will play well for the White House and whenever their counter messaging maybe ten anything that could be damaging for the. That's right I'll try to take advantage of of those numbers but it also our poll found that 61%. Americans believe the president trump. Fire director colony in order to protect himself senate's there's both sides of opinion. On this but the White House is certainly. Having going to have to probably strategize right now about exactly how it responds many of these things. That we are you learned about news reports through those Komi memos that he had written. But now you have him actually tomorrow going to sit down in front of a committee in front of the entire country. And recount. His conversations. With the president and what exactly that was meant to him in and how they could have been interpreted and slots seal the White House response to that in the next year's. Mary Alice parks with your take on it but read and hear from mr. Armey what kind of impact is it going out. What you know and crop and this is fast attack our bones but I am really struck by the word that that it sounds like. Com is prepared she used mark to quotes trump repeatedly saying that trump used the word cloud the Russian investigation what a cloud. On his presidency. And calling him. While he was at the FBI to talk about the investigation and to relay this feeling that the Russian investigation let a cloud. Over the work at the White House the idea that you would call. Be it director of the FBI about ongoing investigation actively. It's a phone call like that lawmakers are going to have plenty of all of questions about that and that is going to really. Land patty. And then also this idea that there are viewed as negative connotation it clouds sounds like something that you don't want pregnant you wanna nature goes away acts. That's a really heavy weighted word that call me it sounds like is prepared to say trump used repeatedly to describe this this work. I'm Rick Klein Mary house raises a really important point there at which people may try to get to the bottom of and there are questions tomorrow it goes to intention here. If the president did in fact have these conversations and they did play out as mr. -- will. Testify with the intentionally trying to obstruct something or addicted he could not know that this with inappropriate in his role. I think that's a that's a great question and I think it will we've heard about. Director ponies testimony Marv he's unlikely to get to the motive questions because he wants he is himself as a witness here not a prosecutor not an investigator but someone is providing evidence and let. The committee let Bob Lawler in the special counsel office let other officials of the just apartment the site is another intriguing tidbit here that that he accounts and again as we go through this on our or our understanding of this. A much more a much more complex. The last conversation that he ever had with the president has that the president to date of the few weeks before he was fired by the president. President Paul to check up and see all are how how. Director called me was making progress on lifting that so called clout. Lifting the idea that there was any investigation and six on the publicly called me said he really this book the Justice Department not threw me. And the president. According to call him a re directly from from this year said because I've been very loyal to you very loyal we had that thing you now. And that is where he ended the sentence and call me says in the medal he doesn't know what that being referred to and he didn't ask and didn't press it. But it it would appear that from the reading of that that president thought felt like he had something on call me or it's about understanding and agreement maybe that's a reference back. To this suppose loyalty pledge the honest loyalty pledge that. That he extracted from him that initial meeting but man is that interest thing. What the president was referring to in that moment what homey body is referring to. Was there any what were the motivations for offering that up to that with a person that was still heading the FBI heading up that investigation. That is really interesting stuff what does that even mean that I I don't know I don't know. I don't up I immediately. It seems from the reach out of this and the president. The president talked to director call me. At one point created an earlier conversation about that is as mean of a discredited memo that came from Britt British intelligence. It forces that had some very scandalous things in there that would never confirmed. At one point their earlier conversation he told director homey directly. I didn't have anything do with that I make do with hookers in Russia there is word not mine. And I I was very careful when I was in Russia anyway so it seems like the president a lot in his mind what he's talking director homey and again. Call me doesn't have an interpretation for what that being was. So weird is left to speculate on shorts give me something that's prohibits. Mauro we don't have to wait very long that hearing in will be tomorrow morning hey Rick Klein thanks so much for being with us. Thanks on the along with our let signs Mary Alice parks and Josh Haskell thanks to all of them. Gains combing will be testifying tomorrow for the first time since he was fired by president we will have live coverage. Up that entire hearing starting at 9:45. Eastern tomorrow morning right here. Join us that for now I'm on an about the curfew back here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.