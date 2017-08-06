Transcript for Comey testimony contradicts Trump, White House statements

The rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director he told me repeatedly he would talk to lots of people about me. Including our current attorney general and it learned that I was doing a great job and that I was extremely well liked by via via. Work force January 5 press and floor hands you pledged his loyalty president of true now. Not quite cute when you're in independence he kept coming back to need loyalty expect loyalty. You ever had in those kind of request before from anyone ouster or foreign government. No the reason that congress created a ten year term. Is so that the director is not feeling as if they're serving at. With political loyalty ode to any particular person. Did you at any time urge former FBI director James call me in any way shape or form to close sort of backed down the investigation and Michael Flynn and also as you know what. No. Next question. Do you says the president. Was trying to obstruct justice or just seek. Four away from Mike Flynn to save face given he had already been part I don't think it's for me to say whether the conversation I haven't the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing very concerning the human. Had a dinner with him he wanted to have dinner because she wanted to stay on we had a very nice and he won half. A dinner was arranged I think he has for the dinner did you call him. In one case I called him and when Casey called in did you ask in my under investigation I actually asked and yes. You in anyway initiate that dinner. Now he called he called me at my desk at lunchtime and asked me. Was I free for dinner that night. I called himself and said can you more for dinner tonight. That's it yes sir in that same interview the president said in one case I called him and in one case he called me is that an accurate statement. Now did you ever call a president. I think there was at least one conversation where I was asked to call the White House switchboard. To be connected to him but I I never initiated communication with the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.