Transcript for Some 'not comfortable' with trans people at shelters, Ben Carson says

Let me at last year when we were doing this I asked you questions about. Important training materials designed to prevent discrimination against LG BTQ individuals that were purged from the Hud website. You assured me during that hearing that these documents were taken down just to ensure that the policies in them more effective. And they will be turned to the website quote as soon as possible. A quite all published reports there they're not return to the web site. There's a lawsuit now in involving this. And the Department of Justice. This is again training materials meant in part to help homeless shelters. Make sure they were providing equal access to Tran gender people. So. Where we from last year when you said they would be returned to web site as soon as possible. At it's a very complex issue we finally. Cut a general consul and December. The this is march. So yes it has been since we've gotten a general consul something that we've been looking at remember it is complex. You're dealing we obviously believe in equal rights for everybody including GBT. Community. But we also believe in equal rights for the women in the shelters. And shelters where there are men and and there are equal rights. So we want to look at things that really provide for everybody and doesn't impede their rights of one. For the sake of others so it's a complex they outlive and it's been it's been on our agenda we've talked about it. Quite a bit since we finally gotten a general I was protecting the rights of transgender. Homeless. Potentially impact the rights. Well as he gives you an example. There are some women who said they were not comfortable. With the idea of being in the shelter being shower and somebody who had been very different anatomy. So it's. So it's your intentions. The General Counsel who came and when. December December. Will spore sprang into action and now. Four months later have an answer for us it may now really a year from last year time here. Being around this I ever in my I don't think you were there one of those who goes through this without a general consulates. I would assume that there's somebody involved with legal rights on an ongoing basis being with matches this issue that. A host of other issues involved. Legal matters that you claim to be concerned about as you just described. I would like to work with who's been doing this for the last year I would love the work with you on this and I would particularly be very instant and your iTunes. And how we protect the rights of all the people involved on welfare and justice and I would I would love for you to come to Chicago in meet. We have. LG BTQ Khmer community as wells a transgender community to help you. And whom heavier General Counsel it's better understand the issues that they face. And the extraordinary concerns that we have are already that unfortunately haven't acted upon in the last year. We're happy to hear from we're happy to hear from anybody who has good solutions. How you protect everybody's rent so you'd like to see you would agree to sit down with the LG BTQ community myself and the transgender community help you understand this absolutely. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.