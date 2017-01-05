-
Now Playing: Congress reaches deal on government funding
-
Now Playing: Trump invites Philippines President Duterte to the White House
-
Now Playing: Trump launches fresh assault on the press at rally in Harrisburg
-
Now Playing: 100 days of President Trump's Twitter feed
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 4.30.2017
-
Now Playing: WH reporter on tax reform: 'I definitely do not think we will see this by the end of the year'
-
Now Playing: Karl: If Trump has learned how hard his job is, that may be 100-day 'accomplishment worth celebrating'
-
Now Playing: Karl: Day 100 of Trump's presidency 'looked and sounded a lot like day one'
-
Now Playing: Pelosi says Democrats are '100 percent unified' 100 days into Trump presidency
-
Now Playing: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on President Trump's first 100 days
-
Now Playing: President Trump steers clear of the White House Correspondents' Dinner
-
Now Playing: 'Watergate' reporters tell White House correspondents to follow 'the lies'
-
Now Playing: 'Mr. President, the media is not fake news,' Bob Woodward says
-
Now Playing: White House Correspondents' Dinner's biggest zingers
-
Now Playing: Pres. Donald Trump Marks 100 Days with rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: President Trump's first 100 days met by praise and protests
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters on what he has and hasn't done
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses National Rifle Association and plans rally in Pennsylvania to mark 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: Trump in his first 100 days has struggled to seal the deal with Congress
-
Now Playing: Trump uses Twitter to bypass traditional media in communicating with the public