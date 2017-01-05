Transcript for Congress reaches deal on government funding

Congress has reached a deal to avert a government shutdown and lawmakers are preparing for a vote after they've managed to hammer out a compromise on the massive spending bill. Can smoke in this tracking all of the developments from Washington he joins us now with more Kenneth morning. Good morning Condace and Diane that spending bill is expected to get bipartisan boost this week to pass. This weekend while negotiations were being hammered out and finalized the house GOP team. Well it was checking in with members about health care. Negotiators reached an agreement on a one trillion dollar plus spending bill for the Republicans the fifteen billion dollar increase in defense including border security. Would the Democrats increased the National Institutes of Health funding. In your room programs for college students. Not in the deal cuts the Planned Parenthood of century city's. It no funding for president front wall of the US Mexico border. Less is approach changes. The next hundred days will be just like the first. A series of broke. Or unfulfilled promises the attention journey back to health tear this week. House Republicans still don't have the votes were if you plan as soon as possible we will bring that bill to the floor. We're gonna get the premiums down we're gonna get the deductibles weighed down. The administration they'll try to downplay another controversy. The president enlisting the help of the Philippines the deal with the North Korean threat. Trump invited Filipino president Rodrigo to Turkey to the White House a man facing international outrage over his violent anti drug campaign. And abysmal human rights record. We need cooperation. At some level but as many partners in the areas we can get to make sure that we have our ducks and are all. On a Sunday morning show president trump praised North Korea's dictator calling him a quote. Pretty Smart cookie dining Condace are at that ABC's Kenneth button force in Washington can at bank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.