Transcript for Congressional committee still waits for evidence of President Trump's Obama wiretapping claims

The other major story involving the white house tonight. Where is the proof? A powerful congressional committee waiting for proof of the president's claim that president Obama wiretapped his phone to trump tower before the election. Asking the justice department to deliver evidence one way or the other by today. Tonight, no proof. Even as word comes in from the justice department just a short time ago. Let's go live to ABC's senior white house correspondent, Cecilia Vega tonight. Bh what are you learning? What are they saying? Reporter: That deadline was today, but the department is asking for more time to determine what if any evidence exists of wiretapping. Reporter: Nine days after president trump accused president Obama of wiretapping him, there is still not one credible shred of evidence to back up that claim. The president himself, asked three times today. Any comments on the wiretapping? Reporter: No comment. But aides, like kellyanne Conway, are talking. The counselor to the president first suggesting the alleged surveillance on her boss may have gone beyond wiretapping. Do you know whether trump tower was wiretapped? What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other now, unfortunately. Do you believe -- There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways and microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera. So we know that that is just a fact of modern life. Sure. Reporter: But again, where's the proof? Just to be clear, you say you have no evidence for these allegations. No, of course I don't have any evidence for these allegations and that answer has nothing to do with what the president said last week. Reporter: In today's white house briefing, press secretary Sean spicer trying to walk back the wiretapping accusation altogether. The president used the word wiretap in quotes to mean broadly surveillance and other activities. He literally had it in quotes. He said they were in quotes. It was referring to surveillance overall. Reporter: True. Two tweets from the president put quotes around wiretap, but in others, nope, no quotes. And the president was clear, "How low has president Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process." In another tweet, the president cites the "The fact that president Obama was tapping my phones." This is a tweet from the president. Doesn't the president have an obligation to prove, to make the evidence clear? We have made it very clear that we expect the house and the senate intelligence committees to do their job. Reporter: It's not the first time the president has made an unfounded accusation, and then ordered an investigation after the fact. Remember his claim that millions voted illegally in the election? You say you're gonna launch an investigation? Sure, it's done. Reporter: The white house says a task force has been formed, but no formal investigation yet. All right. So let's get back to Cecilia live with us, and that breaking head line mentioned. The bottom line, you say the justice department says they need more time to determine whether there is any proof at all? Reporter: That's what they are saying late today, and this unwelcome distraction will go on. Republicans like speaker Paul Ryan say they can't control what the president tweets and they want to be focused on health care, David. With late developments. Cecile Yoo, thank you. There is new unrest to

