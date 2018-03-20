Transcript for Congressional Republicans confident Trump won't fire Mueller

Anything. Directed it firing a smaller blows up the old town and that becomes the end of governing in the presidency as we know it. And I have zero. Concern that Muller's can be far there trot zero the president giving you reassurances that feel very constant topic and it is people know what would happen there they should mistake. Meant saying they were not. They don't plan to fire power we have had conversations about it and I think I think they fully understand that that type of reaction take place here in silence. Hopefully it doesn't happen. With the consequences of doing that would be. They're serious. We're told her it was would not do what he's a very bright guy and then that would be stupid things at him. A special counsel should be free -- follow through his investigation to its completion without interference absolutely. I am confident. That you be able to do that I received assurances that his firings uneven under consideration ever. Hasn't said anything yet is that a mistake I do I think that he needs to say that I mean c'mon man this. This is serious. Firing the special prosecutor. You know them the leader may say well he's he's not gonna do that they've said they're not gonna do that couple weeks ago said he was firing Tillerson. So. I think that's preemptively we ought to stick it in don't do it don't go there that's a red line you cannot cross.

