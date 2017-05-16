Transcript for Congressman Al Green makes case to impeach Trump

Welcome to capital hill mine has been Siegel I'm one of ABC news is producers up here I'm joined today by congressman Al Green of Texas congressman thank you so much for joining us. And we want we want to heavy on today to talk about. You recently came out in calling for impeachment of of the president from one of a number of Democrats who is. May that very public public that what you can which you walk us through yours yours yours your rationale here white campuses. The right the right thing right now at the right time. Yes but I think it's important for the public to understand what impeachment is. Impeachment is actually the charging of the president is similar to an indictment at the same quite similar to. The House of Representatives would bring these charges in the name of the people of the United States America. And once the charges are brought people's house the house can with the majority of its members voting for. Impeach the president. But this doesn't mean that the president is convicted of anything synthetic house cannot convict to prison if anything it would then go to the senate so that the senate would have a trial. And then in the senate just two thirds should conclude that the president should be found guilty he would be found guilty and it be removed from office. I am a person who believes that the basic premise upon which much about law and order stance. That premise being no one is above the law. I sincerely believe I don't think the president of the United States of America some of the law. I think that the president has committed an impeachable act and having done so. He should be impeached. This is not about anything personal it's only about the country that there. The democracy that we want to protect. Him we're going to protected we cannot allow anyone to be above the law. An end to be cleared to our to our audience by the impeachable offense you're referring to firing. James co mean you're in your statement you said it would amount to just some sort of obstruction of justice. Related to the investigation that. But director come it was leading into the trunk campaigns. Connection with Russia and that's when he sixteen campaign is that right. Well it may be persecute us we clear. What I said is this. The president by. FBI director. Who was investigating the president's. Campaign ties to Russian involvement in the president's election. But it goes beyond this. When interviewed the president went on to say. That he had that Russia thing. In mind when he actually. Fired this to call me and he went on to say that. It's made up made up story of the sort. Then there afterwards the president. Tweet it what I consider and intimidating. Commentary or perhaps it was a warning. But it made it pretty clear to mystic home that he. Was concerned about what mr. combing say. I think that when you take all of these things under consideration. Then you conclude that the president's behavior. Has constituted. Me and impeachable offense. So you you're one of a number of house Democrats who have who have raised this possibility. Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California is another another member to do so. One of your leaders today Steny Hoyer of Maryland the house democratic whip was asked about impeachment. And he told reporters that it was too soon for this. To be talking about the sort of thing. Seeming to. To reference the ongoing investigations and the trump campaign the FBI's ongoing investigation to the trump campaign. And a potentially the Department of Justice inspector general investigation. Which Democrats have now asked for them to that he via the Archie to also look into the firing of director commie. So. Based on some of these ongoing investigations and that the facts are still being collected and based on some of the comments from your leaders mean to you. Do you agree with the do you disagree with that would some of the leaders of your of your party to say maybe it's it's too soon let's wait and see what the investigation say let's wait and get all the facts about this what happened in this in this firing of the director coming. Before before deciding whether or not. To discuss impeachment. I think that this is not about any particular leader. It's not about Democrats. Is not about Republicans. It's about the American people. If the president is to be impeached the American people have to wait yet this is a participatory democracy. It means that the American people have to participate in times of the then Election Day. This is an opportunity for the American people to let the representatives that they've sent to congress know what their position it is. I think that all of these investigations should continue. I'm not as opposed to any of them I believe that they can be beneficial. But I also know. That the facts are staring us in the face. We have a president. Who has committed an impeachable a stance. The effects on they hear he fired the FBI director it was the FBI director was investigating him his campaign. What they when he sixteen election and the involvement of Russians he then went on to indicate that he was considering that investigation. When he our FBI. Director and he's make commentary that amounts to intimidation. Perhaps the warning. But when all of these things are combined they constitute impeachable acts. And what these reasons the president ought to be impeached and we ought not wait to impeach the president. We ought to do what should be done as quickly as possible I think the American people expect that it. So all of the other things can be done. I asked me that we should move along with what the constitution. The house and receiving gauges and that is the impeachment process. Do you think we have all the facts at this point I think we have the facts. Necessary to impeach. The impeachment is not a trial. The impeachment is charging it is similar to an indictment. The trial would take place the senate witnesses can be called to testify and many would be. If we want to get to the bottom of this if we want to bring closure justice. We need to move forward and do what the constitution. Aisles and what the facts clearly. Indicate that would be an impeachable offense. And by the way I'm not the only person who thinks that this is in page six. You have many constitutional scholars. Who agree with me I just happen to be a messengers in the House of Representatives. And would reference to other people and what they say. This is a question of conscience. I'm not going to ask any member of the house to support map positions not one. Not one member of the senate we'll ask the support my position it's a question of conscience this is what my conscience tells me let's do. There are times and you have to take the stand. That is these safe. Politic the populace Doctor King but you do it because that's right this is the right thing to do is. And just to be clear I should establish this earlier to our to our viewers but. The president is well within his rights to to a fired the FBI director in and night you which you're talking about is the sum total that is. His actions and his comments and some of the things he might and so on Twitter which party elaborate types want us to make that point clear. As a member of congress. You say their other their constitutional scholars out there who also have the same position as you as member of congress you can go and file that. Resolution of impeachment is an document stopping you from doing that at this point if you're not. Trying to get an of their members on board or convince anybody else to join you what's stopping you from from filing that resolution to point. Let me address that what you said about the president being within its rights. The president is not within his rights if he fart missed the call me to obstruct justice. He's not and that's what we're talking about it the president is above the law in many areas he can. Communicate super sensitive some sort secret information. Two parties that are known to be antithetical to us and he won't be. Challenged because he has the right to do it and literally anybody else would be challenged and probably arrested and are sent to jail. So he's within his rights to do certain things but he's not within his rights when it comes to obstruction of justice he has to answer for. His obstruction of justice. Yes any member of congress can file a resolution. And I reserve the right to do so. But I also think that the American people should weigh in. I will be drafting our petitions how will reserve and hold on to it. But I think the American people have to speak this is really not about Al Green. This is not about Democrats or Republicans this is about the American people. It's about American democracy is about whether we are going to allow a president triples form impeachable acts with impunity. We cannot allow to happen not in this democratic country the democracy itself is at risk if we allowed us to take place. What are you waiting to see from the American peoples are certain. A march on Washington a certain. Critical mass of people calling for impeachment like that as of something you're looking for your own district perhaps. I'm look. Game four. People to take interest in this obviously. But they acid test for me to. Determined that I've must follow these articles of impeachment resolutions. That's being slightly. I'm not sure that I all of the ingredients in place just now. But I do assure you this that I am going to observe who want to wait and I'm gonna be patient. I'm not want to rush into this have not rest and to. But I do believe that is something that should be done and I think that we should give the American people an opportunity to be hurt I'd like to hear from them. And I am hearing from them by the way. A good mania that. And many who say that they don't think that the president should be impeached. But a lot people who say they think that he should I'm not sure that they understand. All of the nuances associated with impeachment I would not expect him to. But I do know this the American people can sands the difference between right and wrong. The American people understand that is not enough for things to be right in the Oval Office they must also look like. And they don't look right and they don't smell right the American people take interest and that. The American people are very much concerns so I don't have an ethics test that I can convey to you at this time. It is being formulated but I do reserve the right to file and I. Impeachment petition. Now there may be one that will be found before. I filed my petition I'm not sure what will happen with four and 35 members of the house. Every member has its own prerogative which are draft you said you're drafting sources that I am crafting repetition. I am. And I I have some ideas. That I have already codified. I will continue the competition process. But in the final analysis is not about me and my petition. It's about whether not the American people. I'm going to weigh in and that all members of congress know that this is something that is of Paramount importance to them. As if they should do so I assure you a Republican congress. Republican senate but they Republican president. We'll find a way. To impeach this president. War is impeachable acts he has committed obstruction of justice and intimidation. And he should be impeached. We'll wait NC. I don't know he'll be found guilty but I do know there's enough to impeach and for those who would like to wait I don't. I don't question their motives but wanted to wait. And my hope is that people will understand that mean this is not about politics. Not about. Color of the president's hair. About the way he dresses. I have no interest in any of those things. And if the president had not committed an impeachable offense we wouldn't be standing here talking to each other and that would probably be about loss because that would have had a chance to meet you. Whitman aptly that there'll congressman thank you so much again for joining us here on Capitol Hill and again. Ben Siegel with ABC's capital whole team and tune into ABC news world news tonight for the latest updates and abcnews.com thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.