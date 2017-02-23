Transcript for Conservative transgender activists react to the repeal of federal school bathroom guidelines

It sounds like you've had to very productive conversations today. But that's against the backdrop of what you've both said is policy decision from president trump don't agree with his decision to roll back the Obama administration guidelines on. The use of trans gender should consider children's use of bathrooms and in schools. So how do you reconcile what it sounds like you think is progress being made. Among individual Republicans conservatives when it comes to understanding the issues that are important the transgender community with some of the policies that we're seeing command the company restoration it's a lie these. Or to legislate against people you don't now and against what is a math that transgender people are dangerous to transgender kids are dangerous and restrooms. And what we are here to do is to take away at math and destroy it. And if we can ga that. Yeah we're in an administration rate down is trying to legislate against us. But there's a lot of reasons for that maybe is political payback in some cases. Navy last night's two timing with C pac was because we were at C pac going to be something good to talk about. But that's why it's really important that we're here to make those connections because in the sense. We have to undermine. The support for these legislative efforts at the top. By winning hearts and minds down below and if we can get a critical mass of more people that are with us. That are against us it's got to filter up top it may take time but it's gonna happen and we is have to believe it. If I may at one. If we hand. Change minds there the least we could do grassroots effort. And the recently is significant is I feel like there's not a lot and time. Reach conservatives right Epson HS there's a lot been dying to reach job. Moderates liberals of people who already kind of are willing to sit down and listen. An fifth. Is it where we are close to an airport so that's why the sound might be difficult for a second. So as I was saying. Selig we have nothing going on the reach people Centre right and right and every individual we can reach every person you can hear us that one person can turn talked to. And people you even talking to another person if they can change that person's opinion to kind of like. Think about what the people that are at risk children that are risk by anti transgender policies. That might start. A grander conversation just on the merit of one person talking a ten person tent people who don't talk to ten more people. That's gonna make a difference maybe not today Mimi not tomorrow but definitely in ten years. When they go when the other C pac attendees go home believe Mac or heard about us or solace. They're gonna tell they're neighbors they're gonna some people cook outs when they celebrate Easter we might be a small top of the content of that conversation. But what they're gonna say as you know Darrow cat. And that can do a lot of good just be okay. An what do you hope to hear firm been to be here tomorrow that's all we're happy we got tired side big day what do you hope to hear from president. Politicking about ever is that. When I hope to hear. Is that easily go no further and is now let things happen in the Supreme Court would be Gavin Grant case hopefully Gavin a win for all of us. But what I hope is he said this is my gift TO and were done. And he's got go back to doing a parts or governor legislating. Leading our country where we should be left. When it comes to our hot any farm positives such as far as LG BT you're rights and let it be.

