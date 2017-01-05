Transcript for Controversial Trump national security aide to leave White House, official says

Meanwhile another member of the trump White House is set to leave his post a senior member of the administration has confirmed doctor Sebastian cork is stepping down. Workers serves as a national security aide he's been used mainly as a radio and television commentator neither the White House nor gore are commenting. A chartered fishing boat came to the rescue of three men stranded in the water off the Florida coast after -- boat sank. It happened about fifteen miles off the coast of Jacksonville the three men were left clinging to a cooler. As well as a gas cans. There were treading water for three hours after their boat took on water and capsized. All three men are okay this morning and no doubt thankful.

