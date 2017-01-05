Controversial Trump national security aide to leave White House, official says

More
Sebastian Gorka, a top national security advisor to President Donald Trump who has come under scrutiny over alleged ties to a Nazi-aligned group in Hungary, is expected to leave his White House position, a senior administration official said.
0:39 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Controversial Trump national security aide to leave White House, official says
Meanwhile another member of the trump White House is set to leave his post a senior member of the administration has confirmed doctor Sebastian cork is stepping down. Workers serves as a national security aide he's been used mainly as a radio and television commentator neither the White House nor gore are commenting. A chartered fishing boat came to the rescue of three men stranded in the water off the Florida coast after -- boat sank. It happened about fifteen miles off the coast of Jacksonville the three men were left clinging to a cooler. As well as a gas cans. There were treading water for three hours after their boat took on water and capsized. All three men are okay this morning and no doubt thankful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47129979,"title":"Controversial Trump national security aide to leave White House, official says","duration":"0:39","description":"Sebastian Gorka, a top national security advisor to President Donald Trump who has come under scrutiny over alleged ties to a Nazi-aligned group in Hungary, is expected to leave his White House position, a senior administration official said.","url":"/Politics/video/controversial-trump-national-security-aide-leave-white-house-47129979","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.