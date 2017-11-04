Cruz stops in Kansas to support Republican in close congressional race

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was in Wichita Monday for a campaign rally supporting Republican Ron Estes.
0:32 | 04/11/17

Transcript for Cruz stops in Kansas to support Republican in close congressional race
Thank you Ron thank you rob. It's great that Kansas. It is great to be back with so many friends you know Kansas State. That it bodies. In western mountains. Basic conservative values. And those are values that this country. Desperately long. Now we had a big week last week. Last week on Friday the senate confirmed meal or six to the United States Supreme Court that was delivering on the promise that was a big part of the election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

