Transcript for DACA recipient, turning 18 in 2018, faces 'major decision time' without a vote

My name's Elliott whereas I'm from Houston Texas. And that was originally born in Mexico summits with a see it being documented. Honestly it's it's really hard and and it comes with the knowledge that. This by you working very hard you're not always going to be. On the equal footing with the right let's say your friends I had created and an organization in my school college Theo cavaliers. Behind her mascot and we created this insert and page which I manage and I'm constantly posting things about loss for immigration. And I've got in. And received. Many private messages saying. Why you're in this country why don't you just go back home it isn't it better than just the suffering here like you're already doing. The answer is no when I went to Mexico for the first time. It was completely aliens the united and I recognize any theme or anybody and when I came back I felt like. I was back home I'd vote for protection. And safety of living in this country but at the same time I realized that. I was still a documented and that's work hard to make a difference between eighteen is right now a major Decision Day. We should be able to encourage others to take a bold. Not sit around and let. Things continually are we should our secrets to make a difference is not feasible we cannot stand ourselves. And we depend on other people who have the opportunity to build. It's actually make a difference for our eyes and despite what many other people think their vote matters and they infect hundreds of thousands of lives. That includes me since I'm doctors. The important thing we.

