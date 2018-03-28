David Shulkin is out as the head of the VA

Veterans Affairs Secretary, David Shulkin, is out as the head of that agency.
0:22 | 03/28/18

Transcript for David Shulkin is out as the head of the VA
Another shake up of the trump administration another cabinet member fired by the president using Twitter to make the announcement. Happened moments ago the president Tweety is replacing its secretary of veterans affairs. David shall can come under scrutiny after inspector general's report concerning his business trips. President nominating his personal physician admiral Ronnie Jackson. As the replaced.

