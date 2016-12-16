Transcript for DC Elector Frank Garcia Talks About Monday's Electoral College Vote

Kenneth mode with ABC news digital lives right now here and our Washington bureau for ABC news a lot of talk right now about the elect or oak college vote on what happened on Monday as the we wanted to bring again and person who's going to be there DC elector who's going to be casting. His vote for president on Monday to talk about. All the stuff that's been happening with Russia hacking Allan the protest votes or that people want to happen especially. Says Hillary Clinton has what more than two point six million in the popular vote right now so we want to bring in someone who. At this point it expert at the Electoral College which can be a little confusing for the folks who voted number eight who thought hey we already voted. But yet they're sober muted there's this is US representative frank Garcia right here behind me. I'm who represents the District of Columbia and you will be voting on Monday how he's feeling just days before that big boat and everyone is talking about. Under a lot of pressure that very excited and very honored to be able to cut both polar you know ultimately. They needed in committee conclude the process but just very excited. There's been so much talk about the electoral college and that Monday. Is your phone ringing off the hook are you getting outside pressure what has that been like. And I can handle it to be honest yes out of the way in none of the people are caught in early those who. Want to see it the Democrats aren't waiting to change their minds. And perhaps both Floyd a tourniquet they caught it and so that's what I'm getting an Otto the so call comment on not electors are. I'd leak pushing very hard to make sure that Donald Trump doesn't. Hillary Clinton won that DC. I'm so you are or you're bound by Walt to vote. Fort Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine. Yeah yeah and so I think it would I was asked to service an elector I commuted to. You know Hillary Clinton that I don't outrun there's a precedent where one of our electors backing 2000 not by government Simmons actually. Abstained from voting and I understand that she wasn't there was no assumption. An electorate not not past their vote did so I would imagine the scene in peacetime it should one lead actors were ordered three of us. And it's one of us she does not chooses not to out. Go we needed to I'm not appear that there be assumption we haven't heard that represented Garcia. You know this week there was a letter that circulated where there will certainly and electoral. College voters who say they want to daily intelligence briefing. From the intelligence community are when it comes to Russia. And Russia's involvement. And tried to interfere with the election I think it's up to more than fifty now who have signed on who want that intelligence briefing. Not breaking obviously will not happen. On your thoughts on that did you sign a letter and the commission be a briefing. I have not I have not sign that I have that was approach for it and I think it's important that all the connectors be fully informed I think we can do and out of where at least surged to find out whatever we need to do not to let me. And actors need to be educated because I really believe that. I'm the framers and founders engaged in this process to be arts and that the indeed last night at the things. To ensure it a quiet by competent person. Ultimately ends up being the commander in chief and so I'm hoping that out. Whether -- support out from 400 current and levity you know you want to that ought to admit it and make an informed decision and that's what I intend to do. Is it troubling to you that right now we have. The intelligence community the White House they say that. They believe that Russia tried to interfere in the election but present like Donald Trump says he doesn't believe that he doesn't trust the intelligence your thoughts on. But I think is that this is not nothing you mean we heard is over and accounting for well over and over and so you know we're just. Somewhat body dating what we heard throughout the campaign trail and so I'm to meet its is nothing new. I wouldn't you know my decision is going to be made obviously would any new information reconcile them wanted to do research on the web to ensure that and an educated voter. Because it is to act I owe it. To this citizens over 90% to 90% of the people are enacted that the democratic. Candidates and so I owe it to bend to nevertheless make an informed decision. But this isn't any nothing not much oh and I have been used. It's out there that we haven't heard before from what I can got. Believe it or not they're people who are confused popular for college they care about the process aren't just good people people some background there's 538. Electors one representing each US senator and representative in congress 535 to do the math there. And then I'll think that three. Representing the District of Columbia so that's how we get to 538. And then we have to get through seven we her a lot about seventy on election night. And Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump how to get to 27. I'm by our Donald Trump will get to 270 on Monday. You're filling out the person who is going to cast their vote about Donald Trump getting to that he's having become the next president of United States. While we're seeing what happens you know and it keeper outspoken and it looks like the people. Decided that Hillary Clinton shoot beat the president of the United States but that's not ultimately what the size. Booth seats in the White House it's the an actor's. And so out. We believe that you know here I'm enough I don't know what happened at the so call comment on electors are and not put them to come out and do something not. They're asking got all of the democratic connectors. Choose and to that Republican candidate to I think got to be very very challenging to do. And because in addition to that they're also need at least thirty some. Republicans to also upped it either staying. Promoting or that they Epstein. Either way you know arts mounted a House of Representatives is going to make that decision and and we know that if they. Republican could far congress so. It's highly unlikely that they're going to choose anybody other then. What the people hop on McGee's motive force so I either way I see this being being more symbolic than anything else and we know that thirty states require the electors to stick with what the people voting how the people vote. And that's or understand him as well so even if there's a protest vote they have to stick with bylaw thirty of these states to vote the way that people want them to vote. That's correct in them what they do it that many of these people should say that they're not going to do us they had no sense they're just going to get in on the net you know somebody to replace him. So IE see. Even though there may not know it's about these ice tedious process on Monday to be producing body it is an honor. That's often don't be without a doubt you know I've been very proud to cast my vote for Hillary Clinton on Monday because over 90% that the B nation District of Columbia. It that they would support you know entered into and that's exactly Arlington while. Let me ask your final question Korea you know obviously you're US representative shadow which means you don't get a vote in congress but he represented entries of the District of Columbia. On Capitol Hill. Your thoughts at Yosemite talk about statehood for DC. That that it killed differently yet you cast your vote knowing that still. You'll have all right for the US represented it. Ed thank you for asking that in incidentally mainly to if you remember there was a compromise the reason why we have this process in this compromise between Howe than the press Indian active by the pocketed the people are you know regular general population. And the US congress. And so. This is one of the few times where I arch in the army were to vote. On behalf of the residents of the District of Columbia so I take it very serious. Not nearly so why I'm made it two how that distinction and asked to serve. It's because I'm not officially recognized to be under house that represented him and TO the District of Columbia becomes that the person they would concede that the there was a referendum and over 85% of our population said that they support statehood for the District of Columbia that ops and Indian honor. Two two custom vote. On Monday and I intend to do so. Final final what do you want people to know about Monday when you do you cast that vote. I'm obviously there's lot of misinformation out there what are you want the folks in though when people and electors had to their US capitals. Cross the country and that's what Hasbro will happen all the electors will head to their capitals. And there will be different times throughout. They will make that blue van what do you want that message should be to the voters. Smile what I would say is that last and I like to say is that time. I saw that there is a lot of people and are not happy with the process they think that this is not ultimately democratic process in what I would say is. This is not the time needed to take on that subject I think what we do it we let this go out the dough and and we start the discussion opt her. Is that idea an ideas he relation to needs them and inaction especially without a patient that we currently have. Two to take on this topic I know that. Senator from the state of art California who wanted it changed in proposed MO. But I don't think it's as we get the timing is is adequate so I'm hoping that. People and bring it out. That that that the general population out here and we believe this is not a correct a process. That we change it but that's totally correct this the correct in his two when we're not in the midst of going through the process. President Obama's senate today during his stop. Final year and are news conference that he was Electoral College quote vestige. Wait a founding fathers are a pretty much of an old American do you agree with that is an old system. Well perhaps days you know but it is it's worked somewhat OK I think you know other than that or are times that it's gone the opposite way in other words that is not sink. With the popular vote that. But if we again if we need to change it mishap that he's passion. Later next talked about it now and admits though emotions. And pension let's go hadn't talked about and perhaps he needs to be changed I don't know I mean I think that it's worked. OK certainly Republicans are going to say you know it works roster why change it and and you practice that argument about this border states. You know being Colin it war and so let's talk about it after this is over. US represented Garcia thank you so much are they in the District of Columbia nice chatting with you. Guys I'm out of the discussion with eight DEC elector who will be casting his vote in the Electoral College on Monday very big day. I'm really count upon capping off the this tweet sixteen race that war leader Friday to the inauguration of the president elect. And so this kind of bone here with ABC news digital reporting Washington.

