Dear Mr. President: Students Write Letters to President Trump

More
Students from Fayetteville High School in Arkansas wrote letters to President-elect Donald Trump as an outlet to express their emotions post-election.
2:58 | 01/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dear Mr. President: Students Write Letters to President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44861737,"title":"Dear Mr. President: Students Write Letters to President Trump","duration":"2:58","description":"Students from Fayetteville High School in Arkansas wrote letters to President-elect Donald Trump as an outlet to express their emotions post-election.","url":"/Politics/video/dear-mr-president-students-write-letters-president-trump-44861737","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.