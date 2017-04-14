Transcript for Dec. 10, 2002: Jimmy Carter accepts the Nobel peace prize in Oslo, Norway

Former president Jimmy Carter is now a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Mr. Carter received the honor this morning in Oslo Norway ABC's Richard Gizbert joins us now from London with deet tails good morning Richard. Good morning Robin it was an honor that bought for a technicality Jimmy Carter should have received 24 years ago he was awarded the Nobel. Peace prize for his work for peaceful causes. For democracy and for human rights Pope when he was president and since then he's worked with the Carter Center. Ladies and gentlemen. More wrong may sometimes be. A necessary evil. But no matter how necessary. It is always. Evil. Never good. We will not learn how to live together. In peace. But killing. Each other's children. In 1978 Menachem begin of Israel and Andorra Sadat of Egypt won the prize for their roles. In the Camp David accord which President Carter a broker. However Carter's nomination was disqualified at the time because it was received. Too late the chairman of the Nobel Committee said today that Carter may not go down in American history as the most effective president Robin but he is certainly the best acts president. The US has ever act well Richard Gizbert from London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.