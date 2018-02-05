Transcript for Dec. 14, 2008: Iraqi reporter throws his shoes at George W. Bush

President Bush made his final trip to Iraq today this surprise visit was designed as one last opportunity to thank troops and meet with Iraqi leaders and while the president was cheered. By US forces. The trip will almost surely be remembered more of these pictures of an Iraqi reporter throwing his shoes at the president. One of the worst insults possible in the Middle East reporter called the president Doug if and yelled this is from the widows and the orphans. ABC's Martha Raddatz is traveling with the president. Dan this is the fourth and final trip Mr. Bush makes to Iraq as president. And it is a trip he will likely never forget. President Bush and Iraq's prime minister Malick he met tonight in Baghdad to solidify and celebrate the signing of the status of forces agreement that calls for US troops to be out of Iraq by December 2011. But the celebration. Turned ugly. Just as the men were shaking hands and Iraqi reporter in the small crowd stood up and her are not one but. But two shoes at the president. Forcing Mr. Bush to dock to avoid getting hit the man was wrestled to the ground and pulled out of the room screaming all the way. President Bush joked about the incidents. Its size ten shoes. We spoke to the president just moments after the issues were hurled. It's also considered it huge insult in the school. All of a shoe throwing issue I'm not insult that I don't hold it against the comment I don't think Iraqi press tours or is terrible and so. They got want to get on TV and he did I don't know what is. Beef this Mr. Bush arrived late this afternoon in Baghdad after a trip that was shrouded in secrecy. He spent the day meeting with Iraqi leaders about progress in Iraq. The country that will certainly determine his legacy. He was defiant about the reasons for invading. This is where al-Qaeda said their to understand this is where al-Qaeda was hoping to take but not until after the US invaded. Yeah that's it that's right just so what. I'm telling point is is that Iraq al-Qaeda said they're here to Pakistan what first of all in the post eleven environment Saddam Hussein posed a threat. And then upon removal of al-Qaeda decides to take a stand and say they're here they're getting they're becoming defeated. Tonight the president met with more than 1000. US forces here thanking them for their service their sacrifice. President Bush told us he is not claiming victory in Iraq but he told us when he leaves the presidency. You believe this country in much better shape Dan. The reporter who threw his shoes at the president worked for an Iraqi television station. He was once kidnapped for ransom in Iraq and severely beaten.

