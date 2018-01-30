Transcript for Defector from North Korea honored during State of the Union

Finally -- we are joined by one more witness to the ominous nature of this regime. His name is ji-seong-ho. He was a starving boy in north Korea. One day, he tried to steal coal from a railroad car to barter for a few scraps of food, which were very hard to get. In the process, he passed out on the train tracks, exhausted from hunger. He woke up as a train ran over his limbs. He then endured multiple amputations without anything to dull the pain or the hurt. His brother and sister gave what little food they had to help him recover, and ate dirt themselves, permanently stunting their own growth. Later, he was tortured by north Korean authorities after returning from a brief visit to China. His tormenters wanted to know if he'd met any Christians. He had, and he resolved after that to be free. He traveled thousands of miles on crutches all across China and southeast Asia to freedom. Most of his family followed, his father was caught trying to escape and was tortured to death. Today, he lives in Seoul, where he rescues other defectors and broadcasts into North Korea what the regime fears most. The truth. Today, he has a new leg, but I understand you still keep those old crutches as a reminder of how far you've come. Your great sacrifice is an inspiration to us all. Please. Thank you. His story is a testament to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.