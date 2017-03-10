Transcript for Defense Secretary Mattis voices support for Iran deal ahead of deadline

And now like to talk about the Iran deal in his address to the UN general assembly president trump said that the Iran deal as one of the worst and most once I transactions the United States America entered into. It's no secret of the administration's considering not recertify. To congress on October 15 despite this administration twice certifying that Iran is in compliance with the agreement and the IAEA. Haven't reported eight times that are in is in compliance in fact general tempered in your re recent renomination hearing. He responded to a question about the administration's possible intention to walk away from that Iran nuclear agreement by saying. But it quote would have an impact and others willingness to sign agreements and other parties to the agreement. They have a clear that they believe Iran is in compliance and that they would not support efforts to renegotiate the agreement includes our closest European allies such as the UK France and Germany. As allows countries need to work went on other Ares caught conflict Russia and China. One of the reasons why I supported the JC PLA was because I believe that the terms of agreement give us much greater transparency. We would know where their minds are there mills there. All their production capabilities. And sourcing and so I thought that intelligence was very important in both our military leaders of the time in our intelligence needs times that the that was so. My view is. Without this agreement we lose that transparency. What is your view on that assessment general tempered. Senator the that the agreement right now. What what I testified to last week was that Iran is not in material breach. Of the agreement. And I do believe the agreement to date has delayed the development of the nuclear capability by Iran. How would either a premature ending of the agreement or a US unilateral withdrawal. Impact our insight into fiery anti activities. Senator and I understand it right now and I've I've been dealing with president and these sectors paid on this India's. Right now being considered. In terms of the security the United States. By he would I mean we are clocked in about the law. That is passed up here where we have to certify plus the agreement Dieter two's separate. You you can talk about. That the condition and one of those and not walk away from the other one of those are few and I regret their two different pieces. And that is under consideration right now about how we deal both the legal requirement from the congress as well as the international agreement. General tempered. You sad that that we should focus leveraging our partners that were part of the agreement to deal with those challenges. Now we know Iran possesses whether it the terrorist threat of maritime threat and so forth. Tech she amassed you agree with that assessment by town something. Hidden in general terms I do the the amount of miss conduct I would call it internationally whether it be with ballistic missiles rhetoric support to terrorists. Threats to our friends Arab and Israel in the region. By Iran are areas where they are open. To a great deal I think of censure by the international community. And we are not naive about their agreement on the nuclear. Issue and we herb be in a very alert to any cheating on that right now.

