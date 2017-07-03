Transcript for Democrat concerns on the proposed GOP health care bill

And meanwhile Democrats or aren't they calling this trump care. That was the line we heard from the other side of the dialogue day if that it's gonna result in higher premiums and really Democrats horning in on an idea. That this bill specifically cots and he federal funding for Planned Parenthood obviously Democrats think that those clinics are essential to women's health. Across the country not only providing abortion services and Marianne. Cancer screenings and birth control options and that's something we thought Democrat senators really riled up about today so. The fight is just beginning here and got a lot that's been going on health care. But bill and that is really getting serious of its thank you for speaking are blocked its cash and but we keep act that you can't keep watching lives. Not about this bill. Any changes there get into work. Marking up making changes amending this bill this week looking for votes at the end of the month. And you can keep checking back here ABC news Albrecht capital coverage I'm Mary Alice parks I mountain road and believe it a shot of it's very cool. Senate gallery it will. Sneak peek into what we do here on capitol thanks.

