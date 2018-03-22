Transcript for Democrat questions Ben Carson over $31,000 furniture purchase

Hard plays a critical role in the success of our housing market our communities our families our goals as the nation's so it is disturbing. Extremely disturbing to read about one controversy after another Richard department. Ethics lawyers ignored. Procurement guidelines scoffed at. Whistle blowers facing retaliation. Anti discrimination efforts downgraded. Key positions filled based on patronage rather than competence. It goes on and on and on and or one. Instead of taking responsibility mr. secretary's he seemed to want to blame others. Your wife picked out the furniture without knowing the price here spokesman said something but not you. You shouldn't be blamed for not listening to your ethics lawyers. The press is unfair it goes on and on and on and on blaming others seems to be the order of the day in the swap. I think you need to take responsibility and get things right Hud's mission is too important to do other. Eyes there's no funding for capital spending. For public housing despite a backlog of needed repairs of tens of billions of dollars under your leadership secretary Carson. Caught his decided a wobbly chair. In a private DC dining room requires the urgent attention of no fewer. Then sixteen staffers in thousands. Thousands of taxpayer dollars. Unsafe and unsanitary conditions in public housing that puts working families and children at risk. Not our problem you say. Let them use vouchers. And century doesn't seize eighteenth century. But there's a problem you're already under funding section eight accounts he can't see everybody in public housing my shift to section eight. And then not provide the money for it to happen. This budget is an embarrassment. But yet in the news out of the administration of of late seem all of out of the department of late seem all too common in this administration. Mr.

