Transcript for Democrat won't seek re-election amid office harassment controversy

Congresswoman Elizabeth ST has announced that she will not seek re election amid calls for her resignation. The Connecticut Democrat is under fire for the way she handled the dismissal of her chief of staff was accused of harassing a female staffer. ST says Sheen and other regrets not moving along an internal investigation into the allegations and she apologized for not protecting her employees. Overseas the woman is sometimes called the mother of the new South Africa has passed away Winnie Mandela. Was not only married to Nelson Mandela for many years she was an anti apartheid leader in her own right she served. In parliament that. After black majority rule was established. Until scandals threatened her legacy and I still she received one of South Africa's highest honors. Some two years ago and will be given a state funeral when he Mondello was 81 years old but of course he had so many memories of seeing. Winnie Mandela out there fighting for a cause for her husband while he still locked up. Can see those scenes here from Mandela's funeral.

