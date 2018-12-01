Transcript for Democrat in WH meeting confirms Trump's 's---hole' countries remark

You've seen the comments of the press. I've not read one of them that's an accurate. To no surprise that president started tweeting this morning denying that he use those. It is not true. He said these hateful things can set them repeatedly. The question was raised about patients for example. We have a group that have temporary protected status in the United States because they were the victims of crisis and disasters and political upheaval. The largest groups El Salvador executives Honduras birdies Haitian. And when mentioned that effectiveness of the patients. Do we need more Haitians. And many went on started to describe the immigration from Africa that was being protected. In this bipartisan major. That's what we use this vile and vulgar comments. Calling the nation's they come from. The exact word used by the president not war not just once but repeatedly. That was the nature of this conversation. When it came to the issue jobs quote chain migration. I said the president do you realize how painful that term is to so many people. African Americans believe that they migrated to America in chains. You speak about chain migration it hurts them personally. He said oh that's a good life. And then when I talked about the impact this had us on family unification. In a nation that values families and with the flag as the most important symbols of our future. They scoffed at this notion. It was a heartbreaking moment. But I'll tell you this I'm not gonna quit I have a singular mission and the mission is this can give these streamers and as many members of their families as possible. The chance to be part of America's future in any legal status. I am convinced that there's a majority in both the house and the senate Democrats and Republicans who support that concept and I know there's an overwhelming majority. Of Americans who support that concept. So here's we're gonna do. We are going to prepare our bipartisan agreement for introduction into the senate next week. If the Republican leadership has a better alternative bring it forward. If they don't for goodness sakes give a civil. I'll be on the phone today with my Republican colleagues and my democratic colleagues taking them to support this measure of time is running out. We have to get this done.

