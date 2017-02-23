Transcript for Democratic leaders make their final pitch for DNC chair

From the DNC chair. I'll make it clear to every American the Democratic Party is on the side of working people. All working people. But working people whether they're urban rural no matter what color of their background they are. It is essential that the Democratic Party stand up for that Franklin Delano Roosevelt idea that this economy at the work for everybody. But then some folks you know who come from different walks of life historically discriminated against the democratic part of their party to. The Democratic Party is a party of respect. So Democratic Party stands on two legs. Economic opportunity for all respect. Over the if teachers take the fight the battle DNC chair could unite the entire party. The DNC chair who's a turnaround agent and can. Change the culture of the DNC's that we're working together would stay. We need at fair who can take the fight to Donald Trump and not only take the fight to happen and communicate our values of inclusion and opportunity to make sure we hair grow in this big tent. That is the Democratic Party our values our diversity our commitment to economic security and we need someone who could change culture. The audience the nation's democratic party's fire files on and the person. To deliver on what all of us want. If all of us want to engage new generation of leaders let's have a new. Generation chair if all of us want to compete in red purple states let's find somebody who's running and winning elections replacement. Want somebody knows how to run organization go with a successful executive mayor's letters city administration 300. For recognizing answers. Washington. Let's bring in somebody doesn't get up that morning right now report offices off. Addressing issues. That was his.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.