Transcript for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin talks about opposition to the recent GOP health care bill after his town hall in West Virginia

I'm Mary Alice cracks we are in Martin's Byrd of West Virginia wind chill mansion in just very lightly town. Your reaction is that rumor. Balkan. People speaking out there are very very respectful and it was a great crowd had great confidence is brilliant. And had great concern. Let's sit down work. My colleagues here is. That policy your basic we've been working to fix it. That's a lot of safe help working within. If you can't work that they do whatever you want to. They're good Americans were first thank you talk not about that you. Preaching Alice hill residents found about this. An apparent tell me what ways weeks. Lobbying the White House. Its own horn to face significantly get a chance. You there's the process in Washington doesn't work if you think you can leave your office and we're expect the same thing fixed. The boats don't work that way. And now start throwing off obstruction CBO score. Got a serious problem on your hands because it. Moral compass of alongside a. Couldn't sit up and get 507. Highs wealthiest. Seniors who basically. Pre existing conditions don't worry about him because they were sick or having casting your two you're here to Boston. But what what what's that ferry headed to that being shut out. Things don't accidentally hit it depends on what we're doing everything we can't in the sense chocolates for basic standard under the budget reconciliation. They just for just being hit with 51 votes. Encourage everybody contact in a respectful way Colin Tennant bacon please don't go to help try to fix it first. It's not that we are being ignoring the district. Districts that's old saying. Down zero. An agreement. And then do what you've got to do. Repealing it I won't sit down electronic. And we're Democrats who will sit down. Republicans. To look at the private sector market. Those who basically are saying something higher premiums are deductibles are subsidizing and the first on subsidizing a better in shorts and it. I'm willing to work through that market challenges that we had to. But no one's going to do that. After Joseph I think she's she's concerned on church yes. You have to talk to her that's up Leverett at all and pushing it was she sat on the field feel bill Cassidy and look at this bill we're trying to work. I feel warm and there are some things. Need to be changed aren't I couldn't sign on look at accepted. But that it filled by the wayside because the Ryan doesn't. She is expressed reservations about. Rolling fact that Medicaid expansion. Like that's you. Isn't that really resonates here only spent. Of them they do that you're going. Came out to support a billion dollars. The state of West Virginia if you want to keep saying that it. Services. Six got to pick up your 34500. Million dollars and we're already thwarted 500 million dollars in debt in the state. Can't balance the budget I went into the thickest human. This means it's. Are you Republican. Well I just think you know I go in good better and different you know. At my schedule I thought it so important not canceled everything to be here this week and the reason for that they had been scheduled for April. But Jim what happened is that this thing started moving so quickly last week precedents not run again. I wish they work I really do and I think people would be respect. Can talent and so on your side and tell me why maybe I'm open to listen. No that's not good. Things have. All over the reason I'm Sandra. Its strongest voice within the Republican Party until the voice strong nation good pattern differ with you like it earned knowledge. Leaving him because he said everything they were saying right now during the campaign. There was an elusive Primakov better we're gonna fixing roofs off you don't have something. That's fine but we just all it. The bettors not been. Until a better gets better. Make him stop. So we are not an easy to senator Joseph minted Democrat. From West Virginia one of the most moderate Democrat. Still is extremely. Vocal in his opposition to Republican health care bill. That's really interesting watching this town hall looks came apartment ready I'm very specific. He tells policy questions about their public and mountains and they asked about tax numbers how things that break down how things could impact in them. And and then he is traveling from here to another town of more classes. States we could file an a lot of BS. The town halls across the country and we'll continue programs teach so you've been watching ABC news digital I'm Mary Alice parks Levy equipment. Shot of the realm thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.