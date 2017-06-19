Transcript for Democrats begin Senate protest against GOP health care bill

Will we have. Time. More than ten hours. Since this is a complicated due. To review the bill would be available to us and the public. More than ten hours before we have to vote for. And includes since our leader has said. Armed Republican leader that they'll be plenty of time for a process where people can make amendments you need time to prepare those amendments. That loyal ample opportunity. The raid on amend the bill would be more than ten hours that's nothing we'll have apple Walter Reed amendment bill. Is the chair aware of the number of consecutive days in session and the number of hours that the senate considered HR 3590. The patient protection and Affordable Care Act. The second K of the Senate's office notes that HR 359 he was considered on each of 25 consecutive days of session. And the senate library estimates approximately 169. Hours in total consideration. 45 days of consecutive session on a bill that was. Partisan in the sense that Republicans were angry with that. But we still had the courage. To have the debate. On the floor.

