Transcript for Democrats hold talkathon to protest GOP health care bill secrecy

Turning at a Capitol Hill though we're senate Democrats are protesting what they're calling secrecy surrounding the GOP health care bill. They held up the floor with a marathon session overnight calling on Republican leaders to give them enough time to read and debate the bill. Before a vote is expected next week yeah. What all you'll upgrade or bring that bill out. People are literally in tears on the phone. They were scared and they are angry president nine states called it mean. On how the people rather have been no hearings in the legislation which is being crafted by a group of thirteen Republican senators. Even some Republicans are now warning against rushing to vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.