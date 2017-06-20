Democrats hold talkathon to protest GOP health care bill secrecy

More
Democrats took the Senate floor Monday to protest closed-door GOP negotiations.
0:37 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Democrats hold talkathon to protest GOP health care bill secrecy
Turning at a Capitol Hill though we're senate Democrats are protesting what they're calling secrecy surrounding the GOP health care bill. They held up the floor with a marathon session overnight calling on Republican leaders to give them enough time to read and debate the bill. Before a vote is expected next week yeah. What all you'll upgrade or bring that bill out. People are literally in tears on the phone. They were scared and they are angry president nine states called it mean. On how the people rather have been no hearings in the legislation which is being crafted by a group of thirteen Republican senators. Even some Republicans are now warning against rushing to vote.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48150473,"title":"Democrats hold talkathon to protest GOP health care bill secrecy","duration":"0:37","description":"Democrats took the Senate floor Monday to protest closed-door GOP negotiations.","url":"/Politics/video/democrats-hold-talkathon-protest-gop-health-care-bill-48150473","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.