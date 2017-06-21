Transcript for What's next for Democrats and Nancy Pelosi?

Well let's talk about Georgia now rank because obviously Democrats are pinning a lot of hope on that it had celebrities weighing in about flipping the sixth referring to the congressional district there. Tens and millions of dollars a young candidate you'd never held office before never run before. But this for the red seat this was this have been a Republican seat for decades to that it Democrats. Actually stand a chance of winning there at all. Well look did there was something irresistible about this if there is symbolic value this is Newt Gingrich's seat it was Tom price is seated now he's at HHS crafting the replacement for obamacare. In addition to that it's one of the most highly educated districts in the country. And that is translated into votes at times you saw Mitt Romney carry that district by more than twenty points that'll pump squeaks by by less than two. So there was a sense that maybe this is the kind of suburban more educated yes Republican voter that might be ready to give up on gulf up. Given the tumultuous nature of these first five months of office. That's why they back there and John also opt became the vessel for a lot of hopes and dreams and aspirations of liberals across the country. Manhattan and that and Hollywood and Silicon Valley the money poured in from outside a Georgia for a thirty year old who never held public office before. Pretty moderate resisted entreaties to be kind of a flame throwing anti trump tight for a a Bernie Elizabeth Sanders type a Democrat none of those things he tried that total more moderate line. But not a particularly impressive candidate frankly Democrats decide to get it all in behind him and put everything out there. They let expectations get away from them and that's why today they are licking their wounds and this race that they hoped would start to divide the Republican Party. In fact it is highlighting divisions inside the Democratic Party because they're trying to figure out if you can't win in situations like this. How can you start when it. Well that is the big question right the special election government to sort of build momentum towards the mid terms. Can capitalize on some of that anti trump anger and motivate people to show up and vote if they can't wing here. Is all hope lost for the Democrats what do they have to do moving forward. Look good they may still put the house and play it there's no doubt about that talking to strategists on both sides. You can over read the results here these are four districts in in red states they none of them necessarily are on the list. Of the 25 or so that you need to pick up if you want to flip. They may be on the kind of longer list in Georgia would have been the prime example lead in the South Carolina race is represented by Democrat just less than a decade ago so this possibilities there and maybe they look back if they've got an opportunity. But but they haven't been able to put those points on the board and demonstrate to their donors. People are skeptical about the Democratic Party look we have a playbook they stand here now. Almost six months into 27 team. Without a leader without a clear concise message without a road map for taking back the house with a lot of questions about even what direction they're going. This is the thing everyone can agree that they're missing the mark. But they can't agree right now on what direction that is so they go more election Beagle more centrist and they try to appeal to. Blue collar working class voters should they be trying to. Gin up the energy to Bernie Sanders after last year all of those are unanswered questions and meanwhile that the clock is ticking time is ticked away.

