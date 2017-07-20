Transcript for Democrats, Republicans send well wishes to Sen. McCain

We begin with new reaction overnight to the announcement that Senator John McCain. It is now battling. Brain cancer doctors found a tumor last week while they were removing a blood clot. Located above McCain's left die they have managed to remove all of the tumor that at least was visible on scans. ABC's none of eyes it joins us now with more good morning on the. Good morning guys that John McCain has built a career as a fighter as a prisoner of war on Capitol Hill even in past battles with skin cancer. His new fight now a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. If we're gonna stay here to work and let's get some work dot. Just one week ago a fiery McCain urged his senate colleagues to fight for their priorities. The very next day he flew home to Arizona for surgery to remove a blood clot of others die. That trip afforded republicans' plans to vote on Health Care Reform. But led did this diagnosis from the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix a brain tumor known as Lille last alma. A rare form of brain cancer the former presidential candidate has battled cancer before. Including three surgeries to remove four melanoma is between 1993. And 2002. This latest diagnosis for the eighty year old Republican unleashed an immediate flood of support from across the political spectrum we talk about. Five minutes innocently into record but he says I've been through worse this disease is never had a more worthy opponent. Everyone from president trump and his senate colleagues to former presidents bush Clinton and Obama who warned quote. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against give help John. Cindy McCain posted their wedding poet Allen and to Graham along with the pledge that the family will face this next hurdle together. And in her own heartfelt tribute daughter Maggie and confessed her fears of losing her father but echoed the conviction of others. Writing quote cancer may afflict him in many ways but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever hats. Now we this type of cancer the five year survival rate for patients over the age of 55. Is just 4%. But McCain's doctors saying he's underlying health is excellent. And that they're now working out a treatment plan for the senator.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.