Transcript for Deputy attorney general doesn't see evidence of good cause to remove special counsel

I am troubled I have to say that has for the subcommittee it's incredibly unusual to hold a hearing with the deputy attorney general when there's a city attorney general. This is the second time attorney general sessions has declined to appear before this subcommittee. Canceling just days before he is scheduled to appear in an open public setting. I won't mince words. You're not the witness. And we were supposed hear from today attorneys general of the past and not cower at the request of congress. Pope those constitutional oversight. Responsibility. And Asian agreed to come and canceled the last minute and so was respect mr. rose and and I voted for use you know. You're not who I'm interest in speaking with a hearing from today. Do have questions or the attorney general. I want to know why is provided Paul's testimony to me and a senator frank. Want to know why if you street cues from the Russian investigation. He played any role in the dismissal. Of FBI. Director call me he holds them back courtesy. Because the president's budget request for the Justice Department is abysmal regardless of the circumstance here appearance today. A raises one point what you I've never. Ever. Heard anybody Republican or Democrat. Called your opinion nonsense. The attorney general has the authority. Actually we have an obligation the drug opinion. Administration may seek to hide many things from the American people. They should know this. Today's committee chairs draws ranking members. Obstructing congressional oversight would do nothing. Advance interest the American people they should do it. If I may senators. My few remaining moments. I learned this morning about an incident in Georgia. In which we understand the two correction officers were murdered. In the course of transporting prisoners. In Georgia. I talked with Marshals Service director David Harlow this morning and we have committed all federal resources. To help catch those fugitives. The attorney general shall inform the special counsel on writing of the specific reason for his or her removal. Now as I understand mr. Eisenstein in this. Matter you are actually the one exercising hiring and firing authority. Because attorney general sessions is were accused is that correct yes that's correct. And at this point have you seen any evidence. Good cause for firing of special counselor Mahler Noah Noah. And have you given the special counsel full independence from the Justice Department to conduct his best negation. Yes I appreciate that question. The last year that ended. Explained it it would require a long time to explain exactly why. And confident he has the independence. Short answers. That regulation human nose. Written and implemented during the Clinton administration the Reno. I know the folks who wrote that view these situations. And I am confident. You'll have sufficient independence. It certainly theoretically possible that the attorney general if that's the only person. In effect the chain of command. For the special counsel. Is only directly to the jail in this case acting. Nobody else department authority. In my shorts that we faithfully follow regulation. Director mowers have four degree of independence that needs to conduct this appropriately. If president trump ordered to use tent fire this special counsel went with GQ. I'm not going in new orders analysts believe those are lawful appropriate orders under the regulation. That counsel be fired only for us and I'm required to put that cause in writing. And so that's what I would do if there were good cause we're considered the cause it would matter anyway and senator I'm not going to be talking about investigation. In the purpose equipment and special counsel Mueller was to ensure that there be public confidence in the outcome of that investigation. And he now has responsibility for that. And I think that there are any questions they should be directed at him and I know he's going to be the right thing as I would and defend the integrity and invest. Gates do want to help clarify one thing. I I read with some interest in the paper that there were some secret plan to be able to privately remove. The special counsel you'd just put him place. To be able to see that all I can think about was Jim Conley statements publicly saying how many times he read. Newspaper stories with unnamed sources that as he read them he thought these are completely false. It is there anything to some secret plan that's out there from you or anyone in the administration who tried to go and remove the special counsel there is no secret plan. Wells made no sense I do believe it would be catastrophic. And I do believe it would destroy any shred of trust. In the president's judgment that remains. Over here. I appointed him. I stand by that decision I think it was the right thing to do under those circumstances. And I'm going to defend the integrity that investigation did you talk with the Robert Mueller about his investigation. And the resources he might need to do he's job the proper way and you Phillies it's officially been supporting that effort I have not under the regulation. It actually cast as the assistant attorney general for a justice management division. To consult with mr. Mueller about resources and budget. That don't have to just sitting behind me. And he has talked with mr. Miller about I have not. But I can assure you he's going to get the resources he needs to conduct and so there's not a concern there where the you know Rick me review the job the ways intended yes he will from Kent. Mr. assigned. Could you be terminated without cause the yes. And who would appoint your replacement. As your position on deputy attorney general the president. So that's a possibility. Anything is possible senate I understand.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.