Transcript for Is Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein a scapegoat for Comey's firing?

So the fallout over the firing of James Comey keeps on building. Now people are wondering who actually did it? Because the white house said it came from the deputy attorney general, rod Rosenstein, but reportedly, he is so mad that they are trying to pin it on him, he almost resigned. What the hell? It's crazy. It feels like it's unraveling. The story is unraveling and I think they were very unprepared for all of the questions, and I told you ladies during the hot topics meeting yesterday, that I have a friend that knows the deputy attorney general and says he just has a wonderful reputation of integrity across party lines, and so I was surprised they pinned on him. He is the one person that's going to say, don't pin this on me, you know, I -- I'm not responsible, and I wasn't the ultimate decision-maker. Should he resign and protest? That would speak loudly. Just like we say we may not hear from James Comey in certain testimony because he won't reveal classified information. Doing it behind closed doors. We won't hear certain things from him because I don't think he is the type to come back out now, and say -- even his letter. Nobody is checking for Comey. If this guy were to resign, I think it would speak so loudly because it would confirm everything everyone is saying. I am wondering if Comey is going to address the letter that 45 wrote that basically says, you told me on three separate occasions that I wasn't being investigated. Because every single former prosecutor that I have spoken to, and people at the justice department are saying that would be illegal.

