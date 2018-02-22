Transcript for Deputy press secretary takes questions on Trump's school safety meeting

Welcome to the briefing room this is it the Washington bureau ABC news has been busy say a lot going on here we'll get that a little bit on jabs and Tucci. Lost sight caliber bullet in Charlotte signs on. On our White House team. Yet we obviously been watching what is happening right now down in Florida in the wake of that shooting just over a week ago the White House has been all over this topic. The president. There has been talking about I wanna go straight to something that happened earlier teen star of our conversation here the president met earlier today with some local law enforcement. It also some locally elected officials. And he is getting into a little bit of a scuffle right out of the gate. Talking about active shooter drills in school let's take a listen presidents at about. Prosecutors who else is they've got. I'm negative thing I'll be honest with you get it and an only child and ten years old embassy would have been active shooters real estate what's that well people may come in and shoes you. I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about to be honest. I don't like it. I'd much rather have a hard in school I don't like it I don't like I wouldn't want to tell my son that you to participate in an active shooter drills. And I noticed some of them actually call it that I think it's trees it is very this project cost something else is something important. And he already are left the White House is having clarify about that what exactly the president did or did not mean rush. Early have the. Do little fix up with an eye rash I was explaining that the president doesn't necessarily a hose these types of drills that he thinks that they should be called something different that the term active shooter may be a little frightening. For a young child. Two to spirit in schools they're claiming that he's not considered necessarily something else they're actually also must clarify about. It's what the president meant when when he sent he wants comprehensive. Background checks that's a very specific. Turn that includes background checks on all commercial sales including canceled over the Internet and at gun shows. Rush arts center they're not ruling anything out what that the president is focused on right now is meant house and he may not necessarily known what. Conference of different tracks mountain you know an an and his present. And we've often talked about his evolution from being businessman to Kennedy to be coming on the president. He's written extensively before about banning assault rifles he supported a change in the Kennedy he's written. Before about background checks cities for them why can't we do this in modern technology you really seen a little more B agent McKee she'd. Will all of this president in this process yesterday. I absolutely. Nothing got back in part on these issues. Multiple times and you her crotch shots say they are you know. Don't listening and yes this is an in the legislative phase yet we're listening we're having these listening sessions like yesterday very emotional want and today with local leaders and yes these ideas I'm are being floated. Background checks the idea of having more mental institutions in the big one that's getting a lot of planning. Is the idea of you know calling for teachers and classrooms to have guns and a president pushed back on that. Saying I I didn't cough and I'm calling for highly trained. Teachers to have and got even floated bonuses are 44 highly trained teachers so again lots of ideas ideas on the table we report on last week as well but again instantly Eddie. And this is where the NRA is really coming into the this debate now we saw there one of their leads folks for person Dina Lohse last night at that CNN town hall down in Parkland Florida. Really taking. In the heat from some of the students and the parents they're asking for answers. The president's been along advocate of you know he was one of the earliest to get their endorsements ever during the presidential cycle and we learned also to in the briefing that part of. This president trying to educate himself on this had a long call with chief lobbyist for the NRA Chris Cox this weekend. That's right the NRA is going to be very influential in this whole debate about whether any new types of gun laws we'll be enacted and the president. Earlier said that she thought the NRA would eventually come around this idea have reached freezing he age limit for Bahrain assault rifles at this point generate has indicated that there actually change their mind they. I wanna go to ABC's Rick Klein he's not too far from us at the moment he's over at C pac the conservative conference got started today Rick. There was a lot of attention early this morning the NRA was feared Dina loads flow from Florida Wayne Lapierre finally speaking out about this. They eat really feel the heat at the moment especially after last night Florida. The NRA realizes all eyes are on them but they also realize people in this ruling conservative activists around the country. They're on their side you know guys just a few minutes ago Ted Cruz. The senator from Texas onetime rival of president dropped. He was asked about this that he used the Simpsons metaphor that they think is actually a lot of strain but pretty interest think he says look the Democrats they can be proud of the party of Lisa Simpson. We're gonna be a party of homer and Bart and Marge and even baggy the baby. I've gotten out I don't know her political is that sort of I think their ideas they've got the the the broader American people on their side and they're still confident that they can make that case I think. That fiery speech this morning by being a Washington and also we Lapierre. Really turning the tables on this debate and and sounding a lot like president trump when he talks about those issues. I thought that was telling and I think the way they're trying to respond to this tragedy that may have the White House here. And Rick we're gonna. Have much more on the latest on the shooting and the White House reaction tonight on world news and of course always abcnews.com. But I do want to talk about where you are the most. This is usually big gathering of conservatives descending on Washington. Members of congress coming over to Maryland. Over the Gaylord hotel talking about this but. This is really the comfort this particular seat packed event. That dominated by the trump his ups of the world you've got Kellyanne Conway Mike Pence was there night trumps their tomorrow very different these little. Longtime conservative institution. No hitting and John I know you and I are both old enough remember a time when this room was not if road from route three years ago president trough. Hadn't even declared his candidacy yet he was viewed as something of a sideshow it was all about Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio in. Ted Cruz and the folks who were getting involved and you talk to people in industry a lot of the same people expect. You know when he's not really a conservative he's an entertainer that we like Michelle always popping up in a Ron. Wow have things changed he has won over this crowd in the same sense that he is one over the conservative movement and hiding the fact we have so many prominent top administration officials here. As such support for the policies they feel like they are winning. They are delivering maybe they don't like all the sideshows that they get but president trump has begun to define the conservative movement in ways to conservatism has never really moved from. It's definitely been much more a one sided conversation direction of dollars from yet. And you have Betsy give us his education secretary speaking right now who is an. That listening session with him yesterday Rick I know you're watching it all so we're gonna let you go enjoy keep us posted and and by the way Rick. We we did little homework earlier we now don't know why you're not here why he wanted to go to too little walk over to Merrill and you were spotted doing the chili tasting here in the bureau we have a photo of that. Someone any itself again I don't know hope to brought out each capsule on earlier who won. Let's not take my politics seriously but I think actually very very seriously Mike Allen. With an editor with that This Week with George Stephanopoulos wears the crown there actually is a crown. And he won it probably that was an Olympic entries on this planet filled up before I came over over the side as that's coming right here in Maryland. We're all aware he's filled up richter wasn't a lot like should we appreciate that. Do you talk to you a little better now. Coming back here into the bureau with Catherine are lacking at the other topic that we are. Actively watching. Just because some movement have been special counsel's office is. Possibly some new action in the Russian investigation and we actually just file the story cap for an. About the legal defense fund that hasn't gone live yet but it's starting. And will help some members the trump administration and the campaign one very prominent members saying thanks but no facts. Yeah general Michael Flynn the former national security advisor he says that he will not accept funds some from what is called the patriot legal expense fund that you reported on. I'm earlier this month now heat heat while not a person who has been sent out but it's still unclear. Well I think that's. The key there you move the benefits. From the spun out of course was set up and to help management White House and former campaign aides in. A Russian and while also watching another seal. Sealed filing by the special counsel's office could Kumble then. Any day now some recent more spray and Freddie right in front yeah. Fridays are special and great right yeah far from over. Speculation around and a new new land sealed document them in port gates is that what. It's not that need to be determined to be done. Our planet Mars Friday. Pray for us thanks so much for watching the briefing here about jobs Santee chief for captain Paul does and Arlen sides make sure to download BBC news out and always get the latest on that abcnews.com. Have a great Thursday.

