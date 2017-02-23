Transcript for DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'

President rob rescinded the Obama guidelines on transgender. And and and let's be very clear why why he did that President Obama acted lawless sleep he'd promised suspect he would use his hand in his phone to circumvent congress. He did so repeatedly including with these guidelines that re interpreted federal statutes. So you put out a letter afterwards. Basically saying that you want to protect all children all students went into giving an opportunity to. Clarify what's men and state what you meant sitting in the ethos of that letter. Here they keep Hayley well I think the statements spoke with the port south of to a large extent. But let me just say that this issue was a very huge example of the Obama administration's overreach. To suggest a one size fits all federal government approach top down approach to issues that are best dealt with and solved. At a personal level in a local level and I have made clear from the moment I've been in this job that it's our. It's our job to protect students and to do that to the fullest extent that we can. And also to provide students parents and teachers with more flexibility. Around how education is delivered and how education is experienced. And tipper protected preserve personal freedoms.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.