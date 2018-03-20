Transcript for DeVos not sure she has time to meet Parkland students on Friday

This Friday around the park when students are going to be up here would you be willing to sit down and you had mean the president beauty get a lot of one on one time. These students really would like to be heard I'm staying an extra day just to meet with them would you be willing to meet of the park and students would be glad facilitate a meeting. I look forward to meeting with our students and I have actually talked with a few of them about meeting them in Kirkland at that time that is workable for bulk of are you available this Friday to meet with them and then. I I don't know I can't say right now what my skin if we could just follow up with that we would certainly appreciated that it sounds like madam secretary that you make time. To meet with every sub committee member on the other side of the aisle and I will exclude the ranking of eight with the full committee chairman because of his statement he made earlier. And yet no one on the democratic side of the aisle had the opportunity for take a question and answer. With oh with Q and yet you're not sure that you have the time that you have time to meet with the Parkland kids on Friday. And maybe you'll have a meeting with the commission and a few weeks but that may be not you know madam secretary I think we understand where your priorities are. There not with these yet he young people of this country thank you very much mr. chairman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.