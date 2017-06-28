Transcript for DHS announces updated security protocols for international flights to US

However we are not standing on sidelines or fanatics hatch who plots to US government is focused on deterring and detecting in disrupting these threats. That is why in March and made the decision to ban electronic devices largest cellphone. For the past two captains of US bound commercial flights from the ten airports in the Middle East and off Africa. I've made this call based on evaluating intelligence and real concerns. That I had to put terrorist plot it. Nick make no mistake. Our enemies are constantly working to find new methods for got what disguising explosives. Recruiting insiders and hijacking aircraft. And made a point to talk with everyone I can about securing aviation met with our international partners have met with a registry leaders. I've met with our private sector stakeholders. My conclusion is this it is time that we raised to global baseline of the aviation security. We cannot play international workable with each new threat instead. We must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed. Today I'm announcing a first step toward this goal. By requiring new security measures to be applied to all commercial flights coming into the United States from broad.

