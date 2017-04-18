DHS secretary: 'We are a nation under attack'

More
Kelly laid out his strategic vision for the department Tuesday.
0:21 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DHS secretary: 'We are a nation under attack'
But make no mistake we are in fact a nation under attack we are under attack from criminals who think they agreed justifies wreaking young girls at knife point. Dealing poison to our youth are just killing some of us for fun. We're under attack from people who hate us hit our freedoms here a laws hate our values. Hate the way we simply live our lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46871945,"title":"DHS secretary: 'We are a nation under attack'","duration":"0:21","description":"Kelly laid out his strategic vision for the department Tuesday. ","url":"/Politics/video/dhs-secretary-nation-attack-46871945","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.