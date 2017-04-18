Transcript for DHS secretary: 'We are a nation under attack'

But make no mistake we are in fact a nation under attack we are under attack from criminals who think they agreed justifies wreaking young girls at knife point. Dealing poison to our youth are just killing some of us for fun. We're under attack from people who hate us hit our freedoms here a laws hate our values. Hate the way we simply live our lives.

