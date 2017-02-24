Transcript for DNC chair hopeful Jehmu Greene in narrow race ahead of weekend vote

A little bit of the work they're giving you an immediate all right we're gonna walk around a little bit and and show you what it's like here and sign. So you've seen an out and get volunteers around every one man and congressmen and Allison has enjoyed the support of some of the big news. Nurses union labor rights unions around the country they were here earlier today blocking votes loves. Campaigning on his behalf with signs as well it's. He's I have known each of these were. They're not just voting on a chair tomorrow the party is also liked seeing. Ice dance in the secretariat next ridge her in the hot seat in Sierra how different campaigns are all that with their own. Lots its lagging. We'll keep inside here a lot of tables sat out. You know what. This is why the benefits of wandering off all the sweetest ran into another wannabe candidates. For the NC chair okay so we are live on ABC news digital. It still leaves he market. Now I'll yeah. All the candidates have their voting. Backing team not let you know it. Clinton in the blanks. And so. Really I didn't hear you are not necessarily want the front runners in this race give me your 32 minutes that you're still making it seem that. Members about why he should vote for you and whether nice. That chance. Looked night nice certainly have a team. Because I am. Easy activity recently have been telling members exactly what they want you to visit on this roadblock. Reality that we're facing. Here's leader. You don't have the experience to be. Today's news exit throughout this entire race and that's not a country. Chris and tell them what it is we need to do to CNN our sleeves and we. And feelings into the eyes filling immediately. Celebrate Pittsburgh. Women. Have taken to the streets since it. It looked kind of uses it looked like their contributions. It's. Being beaten. Aids the millennial generation not as the future of the party but it didn't. That's eighteen. Please turn out. It numbers he'd be tied to the FTC. Ask any of those. We need a gender. Oh seven years. Business as usual. Created as an organizing any of the former president of rock. The only organization and it targets young voters had to give them to register to Nolan Alex. You know out there are not yet door isn't making city became the ballot box was Tuesday talking to Howard Dean this morning. Recently died in the rain backing mayor and his dad is from Louisiana he really liked the idea of needing a millennial. Is that the single most important thing and why are you a better quality of life and they are his. Engagement is never going to. Beat street and I stared affiliation. It's good to actually take specific stitches and strategy. And as we need to think about so. Look I'm dean has hit the DNC he was the attacks he developed the fifty state strategy among people. Is there any technology. Tweaking his right now. It does not change script over a decade ago when it was a hero based it was a Scotland. He cannot be talking about Susan. The same strategy that was developed different things that's plant ready to continue living on six different strategy that breaks down barriers. As the doors to new places. And streets were resisting entities that it. We have to address the institution or its content needs the mountain creek has been an accident. Not believes it is pretty neat tie to the X. After rising and so that is why I'm directors continues mediums I will always gets hit him. News accident. That this movement deserves the politicians leak that killed a lot I think he's. Vs the direct results ideas and inspire this evening meets again. And ideas. Cabell thank you very much exhibited signs signs. That's like she. I think. Here in Atlanta and they are going to be voting tomorrow to elect. The national chair of the party we will be anxious to see how it works out. Following ABC news I'm Mary Alice parks police that shot at of this policy here in Atlanta.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.